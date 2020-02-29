SOMERSET — It almost feels scripted at this point. The Eau Claire Area Stars and Hudson Raiders seem destined to meet in the playoffs, dueling in the sectional final for a third straight season.
Unfortunately for the Stars, the Raiders ended their season for a second straight year on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat at the Somerset Civic Center.
If there was any concern about how either team would start out with an early noon start, the Stars put those to bed.
Bella Killey had a shot saved by Hudson’s Alayna Kunshier that resulted in a bouncing puck that slid in front of the goal mouth with Paige Rodriguez near the puck, but she couldn’t punch it home.
“We thought the kids came out played hard,” Stars coach Tom Bernhardt said.
While Eau Claire Area kept Kunshier busy, Stars goalie Alesha Smith didn’t have to make her first save until almost five minutes were gone in the first period.
Hudson came out much stronger with more time in the offensive zone in the second period. Taylor Wandschneider was able to pick up a loose puck from right behind the Stars net and finish it home for the lead in the second period.
The Stars got some special-teams chances in the second period after Hudson’s Mallory Thompson went to the box for interference and 59 seconds later Bayley Glasspoole joined her in the box for slashing. The Raiders killed off the 1:02 5-on-3 and then the power play.
“They had their opportunities and they capitalized on it," Bernhardt said.
The Stars got another power play after Morgan Miller picked up an interference call by the far boards. On the same power play, a blocked shot resulted in a puck that bounced in front of the Raiders' bench. Nikki Olund was able to win possession in open ice and center the puck to Leah Parker, who skated to Smith’s left, faked the shot and sent in the puck for the 2-0 lead.
The Stars had a couple chances later in the third period with Kalie Gruhlke skating centrally past two defenders, but Kunshier sent that aside. Later, Cameron Carmody fired a shot wide on another power play opportunity.
Eau Claire Area put itself on the scoreboard when Carmody had the puck on the far side face-off circle. She faced goal and passed to Emma Verhaagh, who lifted the puck from just inside the blue line above Kunshier to make it a 2-1 game.
The Raiders had a chance to add one more with Parker getting in on net, but Smith came up with her 15th save with 1:37 remaining. That’s when Bernhardt took his timeout. Hudson was able to win the faceoff, keeping Smith on the ice. And without the extra skater, the Stars never got the puck across center ice.
“We never were able to, Hudson did a good job defensively,” Bernhardt said.
The win sent Hudson to state for the second straight year and on its fifth trip overall. The Raiders beat two higher-seeded team to qualify for Madison.
“Whether you’re the No. 1 seed or No. 6 seed in our section, you have opportunities to beat anyone on any given night,” Bernhardt said.
The loss also ends the careers of seven seniors, including Lauren and Cameron Carmody and Annika Olson, who were on the 2018 state championship team.
“That’s a group that worked really hard every day," Bernhardt said. “That’s a big group that we’ll miss.”