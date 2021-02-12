For a moment, the Eau Claire Area Stars' return to the state tournament was in hand.
When Paige Ruppert scored a short-handed, tie-breaking goal with 23 seconds left in the third period, the Stars only needed to hold on for mere moments to earn a state berth.
Wisconsin Valley Union had other plans. Leah Pavelski scored a jaw-dropping goal with six ticks left on the clock to tie the game at 4-4.
It could have been a deflating moment, but instead the Stars stayed patient.
They were rewarded a short while later.
Madison Schwengler scored the sectional-title winning goal in overtime, lifting ECA to a thrilling 5-4 victory and a return to the state tournament for the first time since winning a state championship in 2018.
The win over the Ice Hawks in Onalaska pushes the Stars into the Division 1 state semifinals. ECA will learn its opponent after the other sectional finals are played Saturday and the field is re-seeded. The higher seed hosts the two semifinal games on Wednesday, and the state championship will be played Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
To get there, the Stars needed to hold off a resilient effort from the Ice Hawks. ECA staked a 2-0 lead in the first period behind goals from Paige Rodriguez and Ruppert, but its opponent never went away.
Wisconsin Valley Union scored two consecutive goals to tie things up before Kennedy Gruhlke's tally for the Stars put ECA ahead 3-2 entering the final period.
That set the stage for the drama of the third period and overtime. The Ice Hawks managed to tie it at 3-3 in the third before Ruppert's second goal, and again saved their season in the final seconds. But the Stars had just a little more left in the tank, with Schwengler's goal as proof. She scored in the final minute of the extra period.
It will be the second state tournament appearance for the Stars. Their first, two years ago, ended with the program's first state title.
ECA will take an 11-4-1 record into the state semifinals.