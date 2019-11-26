It didn’t take long for Chippewa Falls to show why the Cardinals are once again expected to be the Big Rivers’ best.
The Cardinals jumped out a 20-3 lead and cruised to a 68-42 victory over Eau Claire North in the Big Rivers conference opener Tuesday night at North.
Expectations are high for the Cardinals, who returned everyone from last year’s 11-1 conference championship team. They have the reigning conference player of the year back in Caelan Givens, who showed no signs of slowing down against the Huskies.
“She can do pretty much anything on the court,” North coach Jill Elliott said. “She can play point to post and that just creates so many matchup difficulties. She is just so smooth, she sees the court so well, she’s a great finisher.”
Givens directed traffic all night for Chi-Hi, working both inside and outside the paint, scoring 19 points and picking apart the North defense to feed her teammates for easy buckets.
At the 13:33 mark of the first half, she paired up with Aaliyah McMillan on a pick-and-roll for a McMillan jumper.
“We’re like a duo, me and Caelan,” McMillan said. “I’ll set the screen and she’ll roll or vice versa, that’s just our play.”
Three minutes later, Givens hit a cutting Savannah Hinke for an easy bucket.
“Obviously she is going to score a lot of our points, but she is also a very good passer,” Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said.
“She makes the people around her better and she is cognizant of that when she is playing. She knows who is with her, she knows her teammates and knows their strengths and she tries to hit them when they’re open in those strengths.”
Despite the lopsided score, Bestul said there is still lots of room for improvement from her team. She said she was disappointed in the number of turnovers her Cardinals committed.
“Credit to North, they put a lot of pressure on us and caused us to turn it over,” Bestul said, “but we had way too many turnovers for what we’re looking for in a game. It took until about three quarters of the game before we actually got some defensive intensity, so we’ll get there.”
Seniors Alexis Zenner and McMillian each hit double-digits for the Cardinals with Zenner scoring 17 and McMillan adding 12.
For North, the game was a step in the right direction, according to Elliott, after her team’s 72-39 loss to Onalaska in the season opener on Friday.
“I saw improvements on defense, anticipating passes, we got some nice steals in transition,” Elliott said. “Those were good improvements.”
Junior Nadia Horn led the Huskies with 14 points, including three 3-points, while sophomore Reanna Hutchison added 12 with a pair of 3s.
Both teams will hit the road next Tuesday for 7:15 p.m. tipoffs with the Cardinals heading to D.C. Everest and North heading to River Falls.
Chippewa Falls 68, North 42
Chippewa Falls: Maria Friedel 2, Alexis Zenner 17, Ava Fries 2, Megan Ludy 2, Caelan Givens 19, Kirsten Johnson 2, Alisia Palms 4, Aaliyah McMillan 12, Savannah Hinke 8.
North: Evie Dreger 2, Mackenzie Gilbert 4, Nadia Horn 14, Amber Adams 2, Reanna Hutchinson 12, Addison Bohman 3, Brya Smith 5.
3-pointers: North 7 (Horn 3, Hutchinson 2, Bohman, Smith), Chippewa Falls 5 (McMillan 2, Hinke 2, Givens).
Halftime: Chippewa Falls 39-20.