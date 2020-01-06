DURAND — From the second Durand took the court Monday night it was clear why the Panthers are 6-2 this season and undefeated in the Dunn–St. Croix.
At 6-foot-1, McKenna Hurlburt stands out on the court. She has the kind of body few girls can compete with, but she is so much more than just a big center.
“She is pretty good,” Panthers coach Darrin Loewenhagen said. “It’s really nice to have her.”
Yeah, that’s fair to say.
For a five-minute span in the second half Hurlburt did everything for the Panthers. She used her body to post up Cricket defenders with ease, scoring 10 straight points for her squad, lifting Durand to a key 59-49 Division 4 victory over Fall Creek in Durand.
“She is just so strong,” Fall Creek coach Jason Martzke said. “We tried to do some different things and not too much worked on her.”
Hurlburt looks like a dancer on the court. She twists and turns in the post, keeping defenders off balanced before spinning around for buckets. For smaller defenders, her size is too much, but bigger girls rarely have the kind of footwork she demonstrates down low.
It’s made her the focal point of the Panthers offense which races down the court and regularly kicks it into the post to Hurlburt.
In the first half, she was kept relatively quiet with seven points, but after the break she took over, scoring 14 in the second half as the Crickets’ 6-foot center Gianna Vollrath battled foul trouble.
When Hurlburt wasn’t scoring from the paint, she was finding open teammates for jumpers.
“A lot of times when we get it in to her, she is able to draw defenders in,” junior guard Leah Sabelko said. “Then she’s able to kick it out to us for open shots, which is really how we get a lot of our points.”
It made things easy for Sabelko, who hit five jump shots including a three, and went 6 for 8 from the line for 17 points.
“We get some good spacing when they feed it into me and they double,” Hurlburt said. “It’s nice to have some good guards that can feed the post well.”
And on the defensive end, Hurlburt is pretty good too. She tallied eight rebounds, five deflections and three steals to go along with her game-high 21 points.
For the Crickets, the loss marked three straight games since the Christmas break in which Martzke said his team has struggled.
“We’re playing some good teams, but these guys need to learn to play every night and try to fight through the struggles and keep getting better,” he said.
They scored 22 points in the first half, keeping it close at 26-22, but Durand’s 33-point second half performance allowed the Panthers to run away with it late.
The Crickets will now look to get back on track as they return to conference play, where they are undefeated this season. They’ll return home on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. date with Thorp.
“I know it gets old and monotonous, but all they can do is come back every night and keep working to get better,” Martzke said. “It’ll start paying off, but right now we need to concentrate on the little things.”
For Durand, things don’t get any easier after Fall Creek as they host 8-2 Colfax at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday in a battle for conference supremacy.
Durand 59, Fall Creek 49
Fall Creek (7-3, 5-0): Quinlyn Rubeck 2, Tara Jiskra 3, Ariel Heuer 7, Gianna Vollrath 4, Katelyn Hong 3, Emily Madden 13, Mackensy Kolpien 10, Emma Ryan 7.
Durand (6-2, 4-0): Madison Sand 8, Josie Radle 3, Madisyn Kilboten 8, Addison Weiss 2, Leah Sabelko 17, McKenna Hurlburt 21.
3-point goals: Fall Creek 5 (Jiskra, Hong, Madden Kolpien 2); Durand 4 (Sand, Radle, Sabelko).
Halftime: Durand 26-22