A couple of Eau Claire girls basketball programs took the opportunity to rise this season.
For Eau Claire North, that meant rising to its most successful season in years. For Regis, it meant bouncing back from a down year in a big way.
The Huskies finished in second place in the Big Rivers Conference, had their first winning season at 14-6 since 2016-17 and earned their first playoff win in four seasons. The Ramblers improved their win total by nine over the previous year.
And Eau Claire Memorial overcame some inexperience to begin peaking at the end of the season, setting the stage for future success. The same could be said for Immanuel Lutheran.
The city's four programs produced some standout performers this winter. The all-city team, as selected by Leader-Telegram staff, certainly has its fair share of playmakers.
The all-city team is composed of Memorial's Lily Cayley, North's Evie Dreger and Reanna Hutchinson, Immanuel Lutheran's Emma Miller and Regis' Makenna Rohrscheib.
As one of only a few players with varsity experience on Memorial's roster this winter, Cayley shouldered a lot of responsibility for a sophomore. The 5-foot-8 guard did it well though. She averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Cayley was also one of the better defenders in the area. She had 2.6 steals per contest. The Old Abe was a first team All-Big Rivers pick.
"Lily was asked to do a lot as an underclassman in a conference dominated by older players," Memorial coach Brandon Fanning said. "(She) had a very good year in a tough conference. Had to be a complete player for us this season."
Dreger was a strong, steady presence for North. The 5-foot-8 senior guard was a second team All-Big Rivers pick after averaging 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Huskies. Her ability to get to the rim was a big boost for North.
"One of the toughest finishers around the rim in the conference," North coach Jill Elliott said. "Great defender, smart player."
Hutchinson helped form a dual threat with Dreger for North. The 5-foot-10 guard can stretch the floor with her ability to play any position. The junior averaged 11.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Hutchinson also led the Big Rivers in steals with an average of 2.9 per game. She was a first team all-conference selection.
"(She's) a natural scoring guard, a deep 3-point shooter but great off the drive," Elliott said. "Very consistent year."
Miller, who will play at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota next year, was a scorer and facilitator for the Lancers. The senior guard averaged 12.3 points and 2.9 assists per game this winter. As Immanuel Lutheran's only senior, she served as a leader too.
"Very quick and explosive player on both ends of the floor," Alma Center Lincoln coach Bill Schulte said of Miller.
Rohrscheib, a 5-foot-9 guard, was the Western Cloverbelt Conference player of the year this season. The junior posted averages of 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
She scored 30-plus points twice this season, and scored 20 or more nine times.
"Makenna definitely was able to take the team on her shoulders and score the bulk of the team's points over and over," Osseo-Fairchild coach Tera Simpson said.