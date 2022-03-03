RIVER FALLS — The last time Menomonie played Rice Lake, the Warriors girls came out on top 50-46. There was a little more at stake in Thursday’s sectional semifinal between the two teams at River Falls High School. Menomonie earned a trip to Saturday’s sectional final at Hayward with a 65-42 win over Rice Lake.
The pandemonium heard from the Menomonie locker room after the game was indicative of a raucous celebration.
“I am very excited, we came out and they were locked in from the get-go,” Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said. “I couldn’t be prouder of our group. To get ready for a team like Rice Lake you need your girls that maybe don’t get into the game to give you a really good lift leading into it. And they did that and you could tell that we were prepared for it so I was just incredibly proud of them. They’re super special, an unbelievably special group and I’m just so happy we get another day to practice together.”
One standout player for the evening was Mustang senior Helen Chen, who started raining three-point shots midway through the first period, and ended the night with 19 points to her credit after draining five three-pointers. Menomonie opened the game on a 22-6 run, and despite a push from the Warriors, pulled away in the second half.
Harmon acknowledged the Warriors are well coached, and gave his team a challenge all season.
“I’m just really proud of our girls,” Harmon said. “They responded over and over again each possession.”
Emma Mommsen scored 16 points for Menomonie and Shelby Thornton added 14.
Jordan Roethel scored 19 points for Rice Lake, which ended the season with a 22-5 record. Brynn Olson added 12 points for the Warriors.
Menomonie will face Lakeland at Hayward on Saturday for the sectional final. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. The Mustangs are pursuing their first state tournament berth in program history.
Menomonie 65, Rice Lake 42
Menomonie: Mary Berg 4, Sammy Jacobsen 4, Shelby Thornton 14, Emma Mommsen 16, Helen Chen 19, Bella Jacobsen 1, Cece Behrend 2, Anna Wheeler 5.