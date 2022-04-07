There is a local chapter of a global organization that aims to help girls build healthy lives, self-esteem and social skills.
According to local Girls on the Run coach Kathryn Albin, the organization was founded in 1996. She has been coaching with the Chippewa Valley Chapter for 10 years. She has 12 runners participating in this year's program running from March to early May. The program uses running as a way to teach teamwork, social skills, community, and emotional awareness.
Albin pointed out instances of lessons about positive support being demonstrated during one recent practice session. Several participants could be seen and heard encouraging one another to meet daily goals, such as Amelia Severud, who called out the names of two of her peers during the "energy awards" portion of the practice, which allows runners to recognize peers for providing positive support. Severud later said she enjoys her time with Girls on the Run since it is fun, and she has made many new friends
"My friends and I get a lot of exercise," Severud said. "I like that I feel like I can do this, and my friends tell me I can too."
Azaraiah Kohls said the group introduced her to people she otherwise might not have hung out with, “but they’re my friends now, they’re in all different grades.”
Albin indicated the girls are working toward a fun 5K run in Carson Park in May. The girls are not expected to race, but do their best,and finish the entire distance, whether it be running or walking. The coach pointed out several young girls running as hard as they could more than once during the outdoor portion of a practice, and laughingly pointed out the energy and enthusiasm of the girls has not yet settled into learning how to pace themselves while running. She pointed out to one young runner that it is perfectly acceptable to walk when not feeling well enough to run.
Practice sessions often include activities designed to help the girls learn something about themselves or their peers. One such activity at a recent practice had coaches reading the names of emotions off a card, and having the runners run down the hallway a short distance before returning to the group and standing close to a cone labeled "comfortable" or "uncomfortable" based off how the emotion made them feel.
Coaches then asked one girl standing near each cone to voluntarily explain what led her to choose if an emotion was comfortable or not. One runner explained she chose "uncomfortable" for the emotion " pride" because, "I don't want to be bragging." Coaches and her peers empathized with this explanation. Another runner said she chose "comfortable" for "pride" because it is okay to feel good about what you accomplish, and it is also good to have pride in your friends and family, and be happy for them when good things happen.
Girls on the Run is meant for girls in grades three through five. There is a middle school program called Heart & Sole, and high school students can sometimes serve as junior coaches.
Several girls pointed out how many items they had received for completing laps while running outdoors. Runners earn small items for completed laps while running outside. Sometimes it’s hair ties or bracelets, others it’s a colorful card or some other form of small treat.