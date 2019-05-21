There was a steady rain throughout Tuesday’s intracity girls soccer matchup. Once Eau Claire Memorial found the net, it felt more like an avalanche.
Ava Kison scored the game’s first goal in the 72nd minute. From there the Old Abes notched three more in the final 18 minutes in a 4-0 home victory against Eau Claire North.
“I was just trying to cross and I got pretty lucky with the wind there,” Kison said. “Once we got one the flood gates opened.”
Lauren Carmody doubled the lead eight minutes later, then passed it to Kison for her second goal of the afternoon in the 82nd minute. Jacquelyn Beaudrie rounded out the scoring by burying a rebound in the 83rd.
“The last time we played North it was 2-1, a close game,” Memorial coach Olivia Hanson said. “For the girls to have this big win, it’s a big confidence booster for us going into the playoffs.”
Before Memorial’s late surge, it appeared neither team would find the back of the net in a wet and sloppy outing. Both teams had a handful of opportunities in the first 70 minutes but weren’t able to connect on a cross or faced a goalie up for the challenge.
“I talked to the girls at halftime about that,” Hanson said. “I said, ‘You just need to be patient. With the weather conditions, the playing style, we just have to be patient.’”
The most dangerous opportunity in the first half belonged to Memorial, a point-blank shot while standing next to the keeper in the 19th minute. Unfortunately for the Abes, the shot was too high and went off the bar.
North hit its stride early in the second half, with the Huskies getting a majority of the top offensive opportunities. Two of the team’s best chances came right off a corner kick in the 57th minute.
Then Kison finally broke through, lifting a high shot from the right side that bounced off North goalie Olivia Laube’s hands and into the net. Carmody, who assisted on both Kison’s goals, scored her own from inside the box. Laube also got a piece of that one, but it rolled by her legs. The tide had turned.
“Our momentum shifted,” Carmody said. “We just kept going at it. We got more in and more in and kept going at it.”
The duo combined one last time for the third goal, with Carmody sending a short pass over to Kison inside the box. Kison took a shot from the right that sailed into the left side of the net.
Hanson made a switch to her lineup around the UW-Eau Claire High School Spring Classic at the start of the month, moving Kison up to wing and sliding Madison Etzel to the back line. Both players have done well in their new roles.
“Putting Ava as a winger has really helped us out a lot,” Hanson said. “The combination of Lauren and Ava, they kind of have that telepathy of knowing where to be and where the other one isn’t. It’s worked in our favor immensely.”
Beaudrie tapped in a rebound off an Emily Gross shot in the left side of the box to close out the scoring. A game that seemed even for most of it suddenly looked incredibly lopsided on the scoreboard.
“There’s a lot of little things that go on in a game like that,” North coach Terry Albrecht said. “The big thing that happened after they scored their first goal was fatigue. ... It really affected our midfield. We had been doing a really good job of possessing and moving the ball through the midfield.”
Eau Claire Memorial concludes its regular season on Thursday against Hudson, while the Huskies play Chippewa Falls Thursday and Hudson Friday.
Memorial 4, North 0
North 0 0 — 0
Memorial 0 4 — 4
Goals: 1, Memorial, Ava Kison (Lauren Carmody), 72nd minute; 2, Memorial, Carmody, 80th minute; 3, Memorial, Kison (Carmody), 82nd minute; 4, Memorial, Jacquelyn Beaudrie (Emily Gross), 83rd minute. Shots: North 6, Memorial 16. Saves: Olivia Laube (North) 11, Leah Hujik (Memorial) 3. Records: North 5-10-4, 4-5-3; Memorial 13-5-1, 11-1-1.