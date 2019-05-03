Eau Claire North girls soccer coach Terry Albrecht said he’s seen major growth from his team as of late. The improvement was on full display Friday night.
The Huskies dominated possession at Bollinger Fields in a 4-0 victory against Regis/McDonell, the nightcap of the first day of the UW-Eau Claire High School Spring Classic Soccer Tournament.
“When we play anybody, we’re always looking at how we do with possession, control, and that’s what we did,” Albrecht said. “We did a good job through the middle of the field with our starters. Even when we started subbing in the seconds and thirds we were doing a real decent job of controlling the game.
“It’s always good to play games like this for us. It just gives the kids confidence in what we’re doing.”
The Huskies got out to a two-goal lead in the first half an hour of the game by forcing their way into high percentage scoring areas. Bailey Thompson opened the scoring in the 19th minute when she received a pass from Laura Swenson near the left side of the net. Her first attempt was saved, but she was able to recollect, make a small loop to find a better angle and fire the ball into the net.
Anna Kent gave North a cushion when she was awarded a free kick from just outside the top of the box due to a Regis/McDonell handball in the 28th minute. She curved a shot over the wall and into the top right corner.
“Anna has a strong leg,” Albrecht said. “We tell her, ‘When you get out just barely outside of the 18, you put it on frame. There’s a good chance if you get it to the upper half or the upper corner of the net, you’re going to put it in unless the keeper is outstanding.’”
The final two goals against Regis/McDonell, playing without usual starting goalie Anna Allen, were a tad fluky. Swenson’s midrange shot in the final minute of the first half bounced off of goalie Kim Henriksen outstretched arms and rolled up over her shoulders and into the net. Marissa Mannhardt closed the game’s scoring in the 75th minute with another midrange shot that went between Henriksen’s legs while she was sliding to her right.
While North controlled possession, Regis/McDonell did have a handful of opportunities. Samantha Shaffer was able to get in the way of a pass in the 22nd minute and drive the net, but Olivia Laube made the save. It was difficult to find too many holes in the North defense, which limited extended offensive possessions.
“For us to play against a Big Rivers team like North, it’s a challenge physically,” said Scott Hoffmann, head coach of the co-op. “They’re a good team, but I thought our team progressed as the game went on and played tough.”
Teryn Karlstad created a pair of strong chances in the closing minutes on deep shots. In the 41st she took a free kick from the left side of the middle third that curved toward the top left corner of the goal but was saved. Two minutes later, she took a shot from just inside the center circle that hit the top bar.
“Teryn probably has the hardest shot I’ve ever had as a player,” Hoffmann said.
North moved to 4-7-1 and, as Albrecht said, has found some extra juice in the last few weeks. The Huskies earned dominant victories against Superior and Chippewa Falls and kept close against Eau Claire Memorial and River Falls.
“We’re starting to finally put pieces together,” Swenson said. “Our underclassmen are really stepping up and we’re really possessing the ball well. ... We’ve definitely found our spark.”
Both schools are back in action today, with Eau Claire North opening the festivities at 9 a.m. against Fond du Lac. Regis/McDonell plays at noon against Green Bay Preble.
An additional two Big Rivers squads are participating in the 12-team tournament. Eau Claire Memorial meets Kimberly at 1 p.m. and Hudson faces DC Everest an hour later.
Eau Claire North 4, Regis/McDonell 0
Regis/McDonell 0 0 — 0
North 3 1 — 4
Goals: 1, North, Bailey Thompson (Laura Swenson), 19th minute; 2, North, Anna Kent, 28th minute; 3, North, Swenson (Maria Venne), 45th minute; 4, North, Marissa Mannhardt (Faith Benzschawel), 75th minute. Shots: Regis/McDonell 9, North 10. Saves: Kim Henriksen (Regis/McDonell) 3, Olivia Laube (North) 7.