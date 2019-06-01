CHIPPEWA FALLS — “Watch 21, the tall girl,” one of the assistant coaches for Northland Pines yelled. “They’re playing to 21. Play on her tight.”
“Play to Teryn,” Regis/McDonell soccer coach Brianna Hoffmann responded.
Regis’ Teryn Karlstad is no stranger to this feeling. She’s been the team’s top player all year in arguably her third-best sport. For years, she’s been a key member of Regis athletics, starring in soccer, basketball and volleyball. But her high school athletics career came to a close Saturday afternoon with a 2-1 loss to the Eagles in a WIAA regional final at Casper Park.
“It sucks, but I have to grow up some time,” Karlstad said. “It was a good run and I think I did a lot while I was here. I had a great time being a Rambler and I’m proud to represent Regis.”
Karlstad was the focus for both teams for much of the game. Northland Pines’ head coach Larry Favorite said he remembered her from last year and knew stopping her would be key to a victory.
“We had to take care of her as best we could and try to limit her effectiveness on us,” he said.
Struggling to stop the Eagles’ relentless pursuit early in the first half, Karlstad was forced to drop back from her striker position to help on defense. The change worked for a while, but the Eagles found the back of the net in the 35th minute when Northland Pines’ Rowan Klaver collected a rebound and fired a shot to the left corner of the net, just past Regis/McDonell’s keeper.
“Defensively we were getting tired out there and a little bit sloppy,” Hoffmann said. “But I talked to them at halftime and we came out stronger.”
Regis/McDonell looked rejuvenated in the second half and Karlstad moved back up in the 53rd minute to help with her team’s attack.
Just four minutes later, she collected the ball and fired a shot high off the Eagles’ crossbar. It bounced down onto the waiting foot of Alison Haag, who corralled the ball and shot it into the back of the net to tie up the game.
“We have really been trying to get these girls to follow their shot and crash the goal and finally it clicked with them,” Hoffman said. “It was a great ball from Teryn, which we’ve had all season, but Alison’s execution was great.”
The goal seemed to re-energize the Eagles who controlled possession late in the second half.
After chances in the 84th and 85th minutes, the Eagles broke through with the backbreaker in the 88th minute. Regis/McDonell’s goalkeeper Anna Allen got caught in between attacking and sitting back in her net and the Eagles took advantage, firing the decisive goal past her.
“It was just unfortunate that they scored at the last minute, but I’m proud of my girls,” Hoffmann said. “They had a really great season.”
Favorite said he was impressed with Regis/McDonell’s performance on the afternoon.
“They’re a good team, but their heart and effort was just off the charts,” he said. “They fought and fought and fought today. They’re well prepared and I have a lot of respect for that.”
Regis/McDonell is expecting to return much of their squad from this year with just two seniors, Karlstad and Kimberly Henriksen, departing.
“It’s going to be a fun team next year,” Hoffmann said. “They’ll be a young group.”