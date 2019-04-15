Big Rivers
Chippewa Falls needs to replace multiple starters, but looks to build on a 6-12-2 season with the addition of promising freshman Haley Mason. The back line is anchored by goalie Bayleigh Crawford, was a BRC honorable mention in 2017. ... Eau Claire Memorial enters its first season under the direction of a new coach, former Old Abe Olivia Hanson. She inherits a squad that went 18-3-1 and 14-0-0 in conference in 2018 and undefeated in Big Rivers play. The Abes have to replace their top player, Abigail Stow, but do return their second leading scorer, Lauren Carmody, along with Leah Hujik and Ava Kison. ... Hudson didn't graduate a single player from the team that went 12-8-1 and finished third in the conference last season. Cam Masini, Carly Johnston, Annika Lewis and Carley Tewinkel lead a group that is expected to be Memorial's great competition for the title. ... Eau Claire North returns a pair of 2018 Big Rivers second-team selections in Sydnie Steinmetz and Laura Swenson but needs to replace first-team all-conference pick Derica Ohms and two honorable mentions, Haley DeSouza and Arianna Theisen. ... Menomonie has made strides the past two years. Despite earning just one win and two ties last year, the Mustangs were usually in it, falling by a lone goal seven times. They also earned their first BRC win in seven years. Maisah Wilson notched three points as a freshman defender, while BRC honorable mention Rachel Dietrich leads the midfield. Klarese Applebee returns with experience in net. ... Rice Lake has already proven it's ready to take a step forward early in the season, winning its first four games. The Warriors have gone to state two years in a row. They're the only local team ranked in the latest WSCA Coaches Association state polls, coming in at No. 7 in Division 3. Cady Buchli has already scored seven goals and added an assist in three games. ... River Falls finished in second in the conference in 2018, five points ahead of third-placed Hudson. The Wildcats have started the season 6-0 with a Big Rivers victory against North. ... Superior has opened the season with one win, one loss and one tie, falling to Rice Lake in the BRC opener. The Spartans went 2-12-1 overall and 2-9-1 in conference last season, finishing in seventh.
Independents
Altoona enters its second year as a varsity program looking to improve on its 3-8-2 record from last season. The Rails lost their top goal scorer from last season, Anna Wislinsky, but return midfielder Keelyn Marlaire and defender Savannah Crosby, who scored six and four goals in 2018, respectively. Altoona added a co-op this year with Fall Creek. Only one player comes from the Crickets, Emily Madden, but the Rails expect she'll be one of the team's main contributors. ... Regis/McDonell is coming off its best season in program history, which saw the team make its first trip to the state tournament. That squad was incredibly deep, but head coach Scott Hoffman needs to replace 51 of the team's 70 goals lost with eight seniors graduating. The year's group is young, featuring only two seniors in Teryn Karlstad and Kim Henriksen, but returns three of its four starting defenders and goalie Anna Allen.
—Previews by Jack Goods, based on information from area coaches