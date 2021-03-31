Four divers from Eau Claire have qualified for the WIAA's alternate fall girls swim and dive state meet.
Eau Claire Memorial's Emily Herman, Maddy Weber and Teagan Marum and Eau Claire North's Veronica Westom all scored well enough at sectionals to move on.
Herman was the sectional champion on Tuesday. Weber and Marum took third and fourth, respectively, while Westom placed seventh. All four posted scores better than the qualifying standard of 317.
"We had our best meet today," Memorial diving coach Al Hudacek said following the competition on Tuesday. "It might not have all been the best individual dives, but we put 11 dives in for a championship meet that lasted for an hour and a half. So I'm really happy with the way we trained to get here."
Herman enters the state meet, slated for next Tuesday at Waukesha South, with the fifth-best sectional score among divers. She scored 370.80 to win the sectional championship.
She and her teammates continued a strong run for the Memorial diving program, which has turned sending athletes to the state meet into an annual tradition.
Meanwhile, Westom is the first North diver to qualify for a state meet since Sarah Myers in 2002.
"We feel like the program is in a very strong position," North coach Katie Albin said on Tuesday. "We have a lot of younger girls, and a lot of girls that are training outside of the season more so than ever before."
The diving competition begins at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Waukesha. The swimming championships take place that evening.
It will be the first state tournament of the WIAA's alternate fall season. Others will follow in the coming weeks before the calendar begins to transition to spring sports.