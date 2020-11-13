It was a historic Friday for Rice Lake junior Faith Forsberg.
The Warriors swimmer became the first in program history to win a WIAA state championship, taking the Division 2 title in the 50-yard freestyle at the state meet in Waukesha.
Forsberg's time of 24.13 seconds beat Marinette/Peshtigo's Maija Carriveau by 0.19 seconds to win the championship.
The junior beat her seed time by 0.23 seconds.
The 50 freestyle was a good race for locals, with Ladysmith Co-op's Brooke Lechleitner placing third and Menomonie's Melody Greenwood taking fifth.
Forsberg highlighted a strong day for Rice Lake, which took fifth in the team standings. Forsberg was also the state runner-up in the 100 freestyle, finishing 0.27 seconds behind champion Katarina Stanic of Greendale.
The Warriors' 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams both took fourth place.
Greenwood took eighth place in the diving competition to round out a strong showing for the Mustangs.