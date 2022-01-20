Thomas Longbella is one step closer to earning a Tour card in professional golf.
The Chippewa Falls native carded a 72 on Thursday in Maccauvlei Golf Course in Vereeniging, South Africa, to finish the first stage of Sunshine Tour Qualifying School tied for first at 10-under-par. His steady showing at the three-round tournament was more than enough to send him through to the final stage of Q-School, which will take place in April.
Golfers will have a chance to earn a Sunshine Tour card at the final stage. The Sunshine Tour is a professional tour in South Africa, an established circuit that’s secondary to some of the world’s top tours.
Longbella tied with South African amateur Gregg Gilson for first place at the Q-School’s first stage.
“It feels great to make it through,” Longbella said in a story on the Sunshine Tour’s website. “I’m excited for the Final Stage now, and hopefully the golf then is as good as it was this week.”
Longbella said he plans to head back to the United States before returning to South Africa in April for the final stage.
He’s participated in other Q-Schools before, but this is his first breakthrough into a final stage. He advanced through a pre-qualifier for the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School last year, but tied for 46th at the first stage and didn’t move on.
Longbella earned conditional status on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica in a qualifying tournament last November, but has not returned to the tour.
The McDonell graduate has long been a standout on Wisconsin’s golf courses. He won the 2020 Wisconsin Amateur Championship and took 16th at last summer’s Wisconsin State Open, which features professional golfers. He played at the University of Minnesota for five seasons, finishing second on the team in scoring average as a fifth-year senior.
He was intrigued by the prospect of the Sunshine Tour after seeing the success former Golden Gopher Erik van Rooyen had there early in his career. Every South African golfer to ever have won a PGA major played on the Sunshine Tour or its equivalent at the time.
Longbella’s first run through the Q-School included an ace in the first round this week. His confidence is high after tying for first in his debut.
“I’ll be back here in April for the next step on the journey,” Longbella said.