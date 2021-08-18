Last year’s prep football season was like walking through a mine field. Even more so than the rest of the world was.
After cancelling the 2020 spring season at the onset of the pandemic, the WIAA warily returned to competition last fall. No sport brought more questions than football, known for its physical nature and, by design, close contact.
There were precautions taken. Some teams wore special facemasks to limit particle spread. Social distancing, when possible, was encouraged. But one slip-up could cost you. And you could do everything right and simply be unlucky.
“I didn’t coach much,” Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said. “I walked around and told kids to put their mask up, spread apart. That’s all I did all day at practice.”
Players went along with the new normal. As Raykovich put it, “Kids that love to play football are going to play it if they have to wear weights on their feet. They’re football players.” That doesn’t mean it was comfortable, or easy.
“Last year we had to be six feet apart at practice, masks on during games, socially distanced on the bus,” Altoona senior lineman Tanner Kircher said. “It was a mess last year. Obviously it was exciting just to be out there, because I love football, even though it was a mess.”
The tone was set in the first week of action when Menomonie traveled to Hudson with about half the Mustangs’ team available. Canceled games became part of the norm. Getting an entire season in felt like a miracle.
“We found a way to beat the odds, we really did,” Elk Mound coach Dave Lew said last season after pulling off the feat. “Our kids listened to us, they did what they were told, and they were rewarded with nine games this year — more than most teams in the whole state got.”
The hope is that this year will be more of a return to normal, even as the Delta variant brings added anxiety. For now, the structure of the football season at least looks much closer to normal than it did in 2020.
“Last year at this time no one was practicing yet and it was such a coin toss of who was going to play, who wasn’t,” Menomonie coach Mike Sinz said. “It’s nice to have it be a little consistent.”
Eau Claire North and Memorial are back in the fold, for starters. The schools sat out last fall to mitigate risk during the early stages of the pandemic, instead playing in the spring against teams from around the state. Now the pair return home to the Big Rivers, and Wisconsin’s football teams are all playing at the same time again.
The season is back to its usual length, featuring nine regular season games as opposed to last year’s seven, and so are the playoffs. There were no state champions crowned last fall, with squads instead playing in four-team postseason pods to crown regional champions of sort. Many of those games were no contests as teams were forced to pull out when a COVID situation arose.
A gold ball is on the line again, which should serve as added motivation for the area’s top programs. Not like they really need it. The 2020 campaign displayed the perseverance of athletes, even at the high school level. They dealt with whatever was thrown at them, finding strength in the challenge.
“At the beginning of the year, we were told the season isn’t guaranteed,” Spring Valley QB and defensive back Connor Ducklow said following the Cardinals’ playoff opener. “We had to go out there and just play every game like it’s our last.”
Now, hopefully, their greatest challenge can be the team on the other side of the line of scrimmage again. Hopefully, they can go back to just being kids playing the game they love.