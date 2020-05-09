Nearly every high school in the greater Buffalo, N.Y., area had both a boys and girls lacrosse team by the time I was getting ready to graduate and move out to Wisconsin for college in 2013. We’ve even had a professional indoor lacrosse team in Buffalo since 1996 that, at its peak, can sell out the 19,070-seat KeyBank Center.
I don’t have to tell you that a lacrosse culture like that hasn’t been built in Eau Claire yet. I’ve seen one person with a lacrosse stick since I arrived here about a year and a half ago and, as someone who grew up playing and covers the sport in my free time, I had to stop and ask how exactly he discovered it. Lacrosse is growing at a rapid rate, but it is still predominantly an east coast sport.
Thankfully for new UW-Eau Claire women’s lacrosse coach Aubrianne Neubert, she isn’t stuck in a complete lacrosse desert. Over 4,000 girls play lacrosse in Minnesota according to the National Federation of State High School Associations’ 2018-19 survey. That’s less than the legacy eastern states like New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland, but still an impressive number.
“Minnesota is really a hot bed, and Milwaukee is as well,” Neubert said. “The Twin Cities area, they have great players actually there. And UW-Eau Claire has wonderful opportunities and scholarships for students that are coming from that area and all over Minnesota.”
While UW-Eau Claire’s two other new sports, baseball and men’s soccer, can draw directly from the Chippewa Valley, Neubert will have to travel a bit off the beaten path. She’ll also need to serve as an advocate, helping teach the sport to the Chippewa Valley and sell the university to players from outside the Midwest.
“It’s about promoting,” Neubert said. “I’m good at the one-on-one situations, the phone calls, the chatting, the sitting down. I feel very comfortable in those situations. I can make a phone call to a girl across the country.”
This likely doesn’t come as a surprise to UW-Eau Claire following the addition of women’s lacrosse in October. In fact, it was one of the factors that made bringing the sport to campus intriguing.
At the core of the athletic department expansion were the finances of the university. With no athletic scholarships at the Division III level, every team can be a moneymaker for a D3 school, not just football and basketball. And with a sport like lacrosse, that means out-of-state tuition for UWEC.
“Not only do we diversify our campus in this way, but we bring talented out-of-state students to Eau Claire and Wisconsin who increasingly want to stay in the Chippewa Valley after graduation,” UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said on the day the school announced the lacrosse addition.
Neubert, who is still in Ann Arbor, Michigan, after the coronavirus pandemic delayed her move to Eau Claire, has begun building the 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes. The 2021 class currently includes just one Wisconsin native.
For the inaugural season, Neubert is also finding a way to draw from students already at UW-Eau Claire, promoting a handful of players from the school’s club team. She knows from experience that you can find diamonds in the rough, considering Neubert hadn’t played lacrosse in high school before launching her own career with BYU’s club team.
“I think there are a lot of people out there that haven’t looked into it,” Neubert said. “Maybe they’re hockey players who don’t think their ice skills are the best. They’re like, ‘Man, I’m pretty good with my stick but my skating skills are down.’ Well guess what, we’ve got this sport.”
There are success stories that prove you can build a strong program in the state of Wisconsin in the infancy of lacrosse’s growth here. I saw firsthand at Marquette, when head coach Joe Amplo turned the men’s program from a start-up to back-to-back Big East champions in five years.
More comparable to UW-Eau Claire is the work head coach Alison Jennings has done at UW-River Falls, the WIAC school that took the women’s lacrosse leap first. The Falcons went 11-5 last year in their first season of competition and were 3-1 this year before COVID-19 brought the spring sports season to a halt.
“There are a mix of factors that helped contribute to the success of the program our first year,” Jennings said via email. “First, being located next to a ‘hot bed’ area for lacrosse definitely helped in overall recruiting. But ultimately, culture and having the right people on board (both on the team & coaching staff) really helped make my vision of the program a reality.”
As for building a lacrosse culture here in the Chippewa Valley, that may take some time. With the size of most of our area schools, adding another sport is difficult. Most don’t even have the student population to field soccer teams, a much more established youth sport and one with more history in the area.
It won’t happen overnight, and will involve plenty of camps, seminars and other grassroots programs. But the Blugolds hope the exposure that having a DIII team in local girls’ backyard will inspire a lacrosse scene.
“In order to build up a really stable and substantial lacrosse community, I think it takes about five years,” Neubert said. “Lacrosse is growing at such a fast rate. Its just exploding.”