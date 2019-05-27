The statement was short but impactful.
With just four sentences, founding member St. Thomas was ousted from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference following the conclusion of the 2021 spring season. A desire for competitive parity spurred the decision according to the league's Presidents' Council.
The Tommies have options as they look for their next home. They could start the process of jumping to the Division II level, perhaps filling the hole in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference that Augustana left by going DI. They could start a 12-year process to go DI themselves, or continue to play DIII as an independent.
Each of these plans suffers from a serious road block, with the first two requiring a major increase in budget and the last posing a difficult scheduling proposition. If the Tommies hope to keep close to the status quo, the WIAC seems like a logical option and it's one frequently brought up in any article discussing the fallout. While the "W" in the WIAC name would need to be overlooked, league commissioner Gary Karner said on Thursday the conference would be open to expanding outside the state.
“Some people have been under the impression – erroneously so – that we would not consider someone who is not a UW system school,” Karner told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “That has never been our policy.
“Now having said that, in 23 years I can count on one hand the number of schools that have approached us about being a full member. And all of them, after some preliminary discussions, what it came down to was that from a competitive level, the WIAC wasn’t what they wanted to take on."
St. Thomas can absolutely take the WIAC on and thrive. Football is obviously the school's biggest draw and reportedly the driving reason the rest of the MIAC opted to part ways. A source told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune the school's 97-0 victory against St. Olaf in 2017 was a tipping point for many. St. Thomas would be a much better fit in the WIAC, going up against other powerhouses of the DIII landscape.
But when considering the marriage, the WIAC should be just as interested in St. Thomas for its hockey programs. The Tommies provide a solution to a problem the WIAC has been actively trying to solve — getting enough teams in both genders of the sport to earn an automatic NCAA tournament qualifier.
With Northland College joining as an affiliate member for both genders, men's hockey is up to six programs and women's to five heading into the 2019-20 season. A league needs seven teams to get an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
An automatic qualifier would save the league from a situation like what happened to the UW-Eau Claire men's hockey team in the 2017-18 season. The Blugolds won the WIAC title, besting UW-Stevens Point 3-2 in the championship game, but were snubbed by the selection committee in favor of the Pointers. With an AQ, both teams would have likely gone on to the tournament.
It takes two teams to be clearly among the best in the country, like UW-Eau Claire and UW-River Falls have been in women's hockey the last two years, for the WIAC to get two teams in.
"There's been times where we, if we had an AQ, we probably could have been potentially a two-bid league," UW-Eau Claire athletic director Dan Schumacher said of men's hockey. "Not having an AQ hurts you in more ways than one, which is access and the possibility of creating more depth in your league."
St. Thomas already schedules WIAC teams anyways. This season the men defeated UW-Stout, UW-Superior and UW-River Falls and fell to UW-Eau Claire and eventual national champions UW-Stevens Point, while the women beat UW-River Falls and UW-Stevens Point twice and UW-Eau Claire once.
The numbers game wouldn't be the only positive either, since both St. Thomas' men's and women's teams are perennial plus-.500 squads. The women went to the NCAA Tournament semifinals as recently as 2014.
If the WIAC added the Tommies for the 2021-22 season, the league would be eligible for a men's hockey AQ in the 2023-2024 season.
A month ago the WIAC solved one of its logistical issues when the three schools with men's tennis programs, UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse and UW-Whitewater, joined the New Jersey Athletic Conference, giving the programs a league to play in and access to an AQ. Two major issues remain, with UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout men's golf still playing as independents and the hockey league's need to expand to add an AQ.
The idea of St. Thomas football dueling against the WIAC's best is intriguing, but don't forget about the Tommies' ability to solve the latter problem for the men's side and help the women get one step closer to solving it too.