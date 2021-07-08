As booming crowds roared at prep state tournament events across Wisconsin over the past month, I was reminded of how empty the same grandstands sat just one year ago.
The last few weeks marked an exciting – and hectic, if you’re a sports reporter – end to the 2020-21 prep sports season. A large and impressive crop of locals made the trip down to La Crosse for track and field championships, with a handful walking away with gold medals around their necks. The Chippewa Valley got a team to state baseball in every single division, as well as three programs to state softball.
Eau Claire Memorial competed in both the individual and team state tennis tournaments right in town, and Old Abe golfers as well as those from Durand took part in the state meet as a team. Needless to say, our sports staff has put some serious miles on our cars as of late.
When it was all over, I was able to step back, take a breath, and realize what it meant when the final out in Memorial baseball’s D1 semifinal in Grand Chute brought an end to our prep sports season. We’d officially made it through a year unlike any we’ve seen before and, hopefully, we’ll ever again.
Of course, the year wasn’t without its hiccups or heartbreaks. There were games lost to contact tracing and active COVID-19 cases alike, especially before the vaccine was widely available in the fall and winter.
Perhaps the most dramatic instance locally came when the Regis girls tennis team was forced to pull out of the team state tournament in October. Later that month the school shut down its entire fall sports offerings early. The abridged football playoff bracket was marred with COVID-related forfeits. Schedules in all sports stayed malleable the rest of the way.
All the student-athletes that lost opportunities to play the sport they love due to circumstances outside their control should not be forgotten. But for those who were able to play on, many experienced the type of moments that made it so hard to put sports on pause last school year.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey brought the area its first team state title of the school year in February, with Joey Schemenauer’s overtime goal sending the Sabers’ bench into a hoopla to celebrate their first Wisconsin crown. They rushed onto the ice and toward Schemenauer with all the energy you’d expect from a team that saw countless hours at the rink pay off.
“It was amazing to be able to put that puck in the net for our community, for our team, for our coaches who worked so hard for this,” Schemenauer said on the Wisconsin Rapids ice immediately after the trophy celebration.
They weren’t alone in lifting hardware this year. Boyceville captured its first ever baseball state championship this spring. Individually, Durand’s Parker Schneider took first in Wisconsin during both the cross country and track championships, and in track he was joined atop the podium by Chippewa Falls’ Brooklyn Sandvig, Rice Lake’s Eliana Sheplee and Independence’s Ziy Conner.
And that’s before mentioning all the regional, sectional and conference championships earned throughout this year. A recurring theme emerged from all the trophy celebrations – student athletes were simply happy to have gotten this opportunity at all.
“It feels really good to know that we could beat the odds,” Elk Mound’s Nate Lew said after his Mounders earned a regional football title. “A lot of teams had to get canceled, which is super sad. It was good that we could stay in school and get our games in.”
After all, those who compete in spring sports, as well as some who were still taking part in winter playoffs when things first shut down in March of 2020, now know what it’s like to have it ripped away. The returners then had to deal with months of uncertainty, with the status of the fall up in the air. And that feeling lingered, with a positive test potentially disrupting a season at any moment.
Those worries were lessened in the spring with an increase in vaccinations, which also made for a more lively environment. Crowds increased, no longer required to wear masks. The energy that was sorely lacking when sports first restarted has slowly returned.
Hopefully that’s a sign of things to come. Hopefully forfeits “out of an abundance of caution” are behind us. Hopefully no more student-athletes have to look at COVID-19 as a test of their perseverance.
Hopefully we’re back to normal.