Last year saw Regis football march to the Division 6 state championship game, defeating the best this side of Wisconsin had to offer until finally punching its ticket to Madison.
“Everyone showed how much we loved each other,” senior Tristan Root said of the season after the Ramblers’ finale against St. Mary's Springs, just weeks before he was named All-Northwest Player of the Year. “It taught us a lot of lessons, not the wins or the losses, but the lessons we learned as a team.”
The Ramblers won't get to experience the unique challenge playoff football presents this year. Regis announced on Oct. 28 that the remaining fall sports at the school would end early due to a continued rise in quarantine numbers, unfortunately concluding an undefeated football season for a squad worthy of another playoff run.
In fact, no team will be able to follow Regis' footsteps this year, orchestrating that memorable path to Camp Randall Stadium. The WIAA's adjusted schedule, which pushed the start of the season back a month, only includes two levels. Thus, there will be no state championships in football this year.
Like almost everything else that's occurred since March, this year's prep football playoffs will look different. But through it all, teams are excited to get a chance to play with something on the line, even if it isn't a state championship.
With so much already taken away, at least the remaining teams get some semblance of a postseason.
"We've told the kids, 'We can't play for a state championship, but we can play for a northwest championship,'" said Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda, no stranger to playoff runs. "We started off 0-1, we had to play that first game with about a third of our team gone, a lot of our best players gone. ... They fought their way back to get to 5-1 and get the top seed. I think it needs to mean something to them, and it does."
Players know, not everyone is as lucky.
"To be able to have a full regular season and then be able to play in the playoffs right now, we need to be grateful and thankful for every chance we get," Blair-Taylor coach Andy Nehring said. "Bitterness just eats at the soul."
So, what do the 2020 playoffs entail? Teams have been split up into foursomes across six divisions in 11-man, while eight schools remain in the 8-man bracket. The winners of the two games in each foursome will play next week in Level 2 for a regional title of sorts. Seven local schools have earned No. 1 seeds in 11-man: Menomonie, Baldwin-Woodville, Bloomer, Spring Valley, Cadott, Boyceville and Blair-Taylor.
Regis isn't alone in sitting out. Schools across the state opted to not play in the WIAA's postseason prior to the brackets being revealed last Saturday for various reasons. Those who remain are crossing their fingers the bracket holds up as the state is reaching record levels of COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday night, 19 playoff matchups had already been forfeited.
In the interest of giving student-athletes as much opportunity to play as possible, the WIAA is allowing teams to schedule games these next two weeks outside of the established playoff bracket. Typically, the start of the postseason marks the end for any teams that didn't make the cut.
That's created a bit of a wild west of scheduling. There are some games between two teams that both opted out of the playoffs. Others are between teams who were canceled on in the postseason bracket. Mondovi will play against Luther this week, a game that should have been played next week as a part of Level 2, because both team's Level 1 foes forfeited.
Twitter has become an unexpected scheduling tool, with schools reaching out to see if anyone else is free to play.
That's a reminder of what this prep sports season is really about. There are plenty of distractions, plenty of odd and unusual occurrences, but that was to be expected. After last spring's athletes saw their seasons completely wiped out, the focus of this fall is just giving the kids a chance to do what they love.
Hopefully for football players, they get two more chances.
"It's a story they could tell later on, of their character and perseverance to make it to the end," Nehring said.