CHIPPEWA FALLS — When the Chippewa Falls Post 77 19U Legion baseball team takes the field, it works as one. Like a well-oiled machine, it turns hit pitches into outs. The boys know how to play with one another because they’ve done it for years, taking the field at Casper Park with the Chippewa Falls Cardinals. There is, however, one boy who stands out from the rest.
Of Post 77’s 14 players, only Kendren Gullo doesn’t attend Chippewa Falls High School. The 17-year-old shortstop is the lone McDonell Mack on the squad.
Being a Mack doesn’t seem to bother Gullo. He’s grown up playing with many of his Legion ball teammates since his days in the Chippewa Youth League and in the Lake Hallie League.
“I’ve played summer baseball with them,” Gullo said. “It’s pretty cool getting to play with them and getting to merge with all of them through the summer league.”
They might not be able to share high school stories, but Gullo said there is still lots to talk about in the dugout.
“We bring up all fun memories of the All-Star teams back when we were 13, 12 years old,” he said.
One of his former youth league teammates, Griffin Spindler, said he’s enjoyed playing with Gullo because it’s a break from all his high school teammates.
“It gives us a little fun,” Spindler said. “It’s good to have a different person who blends in with all of us very well.”
There’s even some friendly banter between the boys.
“We’ll pick on him a little bit because he’s from McDonell, but we’re all good buddies,” Spindler said. “It’s all for fun. He can handle it. He gives it back to us pretty good.”
They might steal a few of his seeds from time to time, but nothing too bad and nothing Gullo can’t do right back, Spindler said.
Gullo is coming off his junior season in which he received second-team all-conference honors in the Western Cloverbelt.
