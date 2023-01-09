Logan Gundry made the longest jump of his career.
He took off Sunday at the Mt. Washington Ski Complex and landed at the Lake Placid NY Olympic hill.
The 20-year old Flying Eagle was the only ski jumper named to the U.S. Team to compete in the World University Games beginning this week at Lake Placid.
He celebrated Sunday by taking top honors in the Flying Eagles 91st annual tournament held before a large crowd at Mt. Washington under sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-20s.
“I feel good about going to Lake Placid and am looking forward to it,” said the Fall Creek High School graduate now coaching at Ishpeming, MI while attending Northern Michigan University. ”It was good competition and there was a lot of people here to see it.”
In a Central Division National Qualifier that attracted 98 jumpers from a four-state area, Gundry had to share the spotlight with another Flying Eagle 12 years younger.
Ethan Kuehl set hill records in winning on the 15 and 30-meter jumps and also took on the 55-meter hill with respectable jumps. He’s only 8 years old.
Gundry had two of the longest jumps of the day, 52.5 and 53 meters (173 and 174 feet) and his point total 218.2 was the best of the day in taking Senior Class honors.
U20 Male winner Nathan Krotz of Minneapolis had the longest jump of 54-meters (177 feet) in his threat to the hill record of 54.5 meters (179 feet) set last year by Gundry’s younger brother Stewart, who participated in Junior World tryouts at Park City, UT over the weekend. Krotz’s point total was 217.1.
“I’ve gone farther but it was a good start considering the lack of training jumps I’ve had,” said Gundry, who was a member of the U.S. Junior Team last year and competed in the World Juniors in Poland.
Kuehl set the hill record on the 10-meter hill with a jump of 16 meters (52 feet) and move up to the 30-meter to do the same with a flight of 32.5 meters (107 feet). He scored 223.0 points on the 30-meter, besting Simon Langer, Cloquet, MN by a solid margin.
“My feet hurt from landing in the flat,” Kuehl said of his record efforts.
On jumping from the 100-foot 55-meter skyscraper, he said, “I Iooked at it a little, moved out on the bar and then decided to join my friends.”
Annie Misurek was a Flying Eagle female winner on the big hill with a long jump of 38 meters (125 feet) in U16 female.
“My jumping was okay but on my last jump, I thought my clip was out so I was cautious and late on my jump,” said the 14-year old who attended the U.S. Ski Team Fly Girls camp last summer and has hopes of becoming an Olympian.
Other Flying Eagle winners on the smaller hills were Evelyn Kuehl, Jaelyn Sedarski, Rowan Tarpenning and Kate Johnson. The host club had 11 podium finishers in all in the various classes.
Strong performances on the big hill were turned in by Anna Zigman of Minneapolis and Jacob Larson, St. Paul.
In the National Nordic Combined qualifier at Silver Mine Hill Saturday, Ethan Kuehl added to his winnings along with sister Evelyn. Other winners were Charlotte Ripp, Isaac Danielson, Max Larson, Evan Giese, Elisa Whiting, Tarpenning, Frances Langer and Quinn Peterson.