NFL agent Jordan Hagedorn is back in Eau Claire, and so is his Wisconsin Legends Camp.
For the third year in a row the representative for Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is bringing the youth football camp to his hometown. South Middle School will once again be the host for the event, set to run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this Saturday.
"We just want to continue to make it a fun environment," Hagedorn said. "We are teaching football skills but we're really all about the life skills too. We preach respect. If somebody falls over you don't laugh at them. You pick them up."
The Eau Claire North graduate moved back to the Chippewa Valley full-time in December, ending the long-distance section of his relationship with his now-fiance and bringing him closer to the youth he's passionate about inspiring.
"I love to be a catalyst for young people," he said. "When I was 10 I met Brett Favre. ... That catalyst for me, I then ran with it and pursued my passion and just put a lot of energy and love into that."
The camp will once again feature former Wisconsin Badgers running back Brian Calhoun, a staple of the event since its inception. A former first-team All-Big Ten selection and second-team Associated Press All-American, Calhoun accumulated 2,207 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns in his lone season in Madison in 2005.
"The kids love him," Hagedorn said.
Last year minigolf was added to the slate, while a bean bag toss highlights this year's changes. Overall, the camp features 10 stages that have been picked based on interest from attendees in the past.
Ages 7-18 are welcome and will be split into three age groups, 7-10, 11-14 and 15-18. Cost is $50 and includes a t-shirt and lunch. Spots can be reserved online at wisconsinlegendscamp.com and walk-ups are available. Registration begins at 9 a.m.