PHOENIX — Different voices were required at the University of Wisconsin football team’s practices the past three weeks.
All three of the Badgers’ team captains — defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, outside linebacker Nick Herbig and quarterback Graham Mertz — skipped Tuesday’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl and haven’t been around for much of the team’s bowl preparations.
Benton and Herbig are trying their hands at the NFL, while Mertz announced last week he was transferring to Florida. The leadership void created by their departures had to be filled. Bowl practices are typically a time when new leaders emerge, and veteran Badgers saw a number of players looking to take up that mantle.
“I definitely feel like one of the good things about Wisconsin is the leadership that’s been ingrained within the program,” junior receiver Chimere Dike said. “So it’s kind of just next guy up, you know, reload kind of mentality.”
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson was cited by both senior safety John Torchio and redshirt junior linebacker Maema Njongmeta as an emerging leader. The redshirt freshman could see his role grow significantly as soon as the bowl game after Herbig’s departure opened an outside linebacker position. Peterson may be the most powerful pass rusher on UW’s roster, though he’s still learning the intricacies of defeating college blocks.
“DP’s been breaking us down, been more of a voice,” Torchio said. “He’s a guy I’ve been impressed with, who I’ve noticed the most step up.”
Njongmeta’s leadership duties have grown the more he’s played this season, and he said the entire inside linebacker group has gained experience in ways that it can push each other and the rest of the team.
Redshirt sophomore Tanor Bortolini has become a more vocal leader, according to two of his teammates, and senior quarterback Chase Wolf has stepped up in Mertz’s absence.
Bortolini’s Swiss Army knife skills along the offensive line have made him a valued member of that group since his freshman season, but as the center for the bowl game, he’s taken on more responsibility of getting the line set each play.
“With Tipp (Joe Tippmann) leaving, Bort’s stepped in, become that leader,” senior tailback Chez Mellusi said. “He’s the center, he’s pointing, he’s doing a bunch of things.”
Luke Fickell has been the Badgers’ coach for one month as of Tuesday, and he inherited a team that had experienced more downs than ups in a difficult year. But the strength of the locker room and the players in it have impressed him.
“Maturity is probably the No. 1 thing that jumps out at me,” Fickell said. “From just sitting down with a few of these guys in the first few days, the true culture, the love, the commitment to one another ... and that doesn’t change. Doesn’t change the matter who’s standing or sitting up here or who’s standing in front of the room or who’s leading the program.
“The reality is the locker room was very strong, and their ability to be pros and handle all these things that they’ve had to go through this entire season. They’ve obviously been through a lot, and I mean that just with different leadership and different things that have gone on, and then a new one now to kind of embrace, kind of taking in, teaching me the way that they’ve done things and the way that they do things. So over the last three weeks, I think it takes a really, really mature group, and a group that’s really committed to one another to be able to handle what they’ve handled, and they continue to handle.”
Sweeping changes are coming to how the Badgers operate on both sides of the ball.
The offense under coordinator Phil Longo is poised to become more spread out and a version of the Air Raid style. Fickell has told recruits who have spoken with BadgerExtra that the defensive plan under coordinator Mike Tressel is a hybrid of what the Badgers have been doing with their 3-4 base scheme and the 3-3-5 nickel packages the coaches used at Cincinnati.
All of those transitions require leaders to help steward the amount of learning that will need to be done.
“I think it’s huge learning from people’s experiences,” Dike said, “Just like I learned from Danny (Davis), KP (Kendrick Pryor) and Dunner (Jack Dunn) my first couple years. Hopefully I can teach the wide receivers in my room certain things, and they don’t know, but they can teach me a lot as well with their different mentality and the different approaches that they have.
“So I think it’s important to be able to learn from your teammates and other people around you because when you played at this level, you’re surrounded by so many people who can provide something for your game.”