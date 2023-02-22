North State Wresting - Girls

Eau Claire North’s State Wrestling qualifiers senior Cambree Lokken (left) and junior Shelly Bulman (right) in the Doghouse at North High School on Tuesday afternoon before leaving for Madison to compete at the Kohl Center on Thursday.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

For the first time this season, the girls wrestling state tournament will be held at the Kohl Center alongside the boys tournament.

The Eau Claire North girls wrestling program, which has tripled in size since last season, will have two girls wrestlers competing in the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament, which is being held this Thursday through Saturday at the Kohl Center on the UW-Madison campus.