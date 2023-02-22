Eau Claire North’s State Wrestling qualifiers senior Cambree Lokken (left) and junior Shelly Bulman (right) in the Doghouse at North High School on Tuesday afternoon before leaving for Madison to compete at the Kohl Center on Thursday.
For the first time this season, the girls wrestling state tournament will be held at the Kohl Center alongside the boys tournament.
The Eau Claire North girls wrestling program, which has tripled in size since last season, will have two girls wrestlers competing in the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament, which is being held this Thursday through Saturday at the Kohl Center on the UW-Madison campus.
Junior Shelly Bulman at 138 and senior Cambree Lokken at 185 will both represent North at the state tournament for the second year in a row, after both competing at last years’ inaugural Girls Wrestling State Tournament.
This is only the second season that girls wrestling was recognized by the WIAA. Until last season, girls had to wrestle against boys in WIAA competition.
North’s head girls wrestling coach Kaleigh Herrick, a North alumnus, competed against boys when she was on the team as its only girl wrestler.
She said it means a lot to her that her wrestlers will have the opportunity to compete at the Kohl Center in front of 17,000 fans like the boys.
“It’s just awesome for them to have the opportunity that I didn’t have in high school,” Herrick said.
When Herrick first started coaching three years ago, there were no girls with interest in the sport at the school. Last year they started out with five girls on the team and now they have grown to fifteen this year.
Herrick said she is proud of how much she has seen her wrestlers grow throughout the season no matter the results at state.
“Win, loss or draw, I’m just so proud of them for the work that they have done,” Herrick said.
She said seeing the girls compete at the Kohl Center will be great for the sport.
“It’s just awesome to see the growth in the school and in the state,” Herrick said. “Girls wrestling is the fastest growing sport in Wisconsin, the nation, everywhere.”
Bulman enters as the number two seed in her weight class. She has a 34-8 record on the season and won last week’s sectional on a 9-6 decision over the fourth-ranked wrestler in the state. She placed third in last year’s tournament as a sophomore.
Bulman will take on sophomore Leah Lawrence of Wisconsin Lutheran in the first round on Thursday. Lawrence has a 16-8 record this season.
“I’m pretty nervous to be having the attention on me a little bit, but I’m still excited to be at the Kohl Center,” Bulman said.
She said despite the nerves, she has high expectations for the tournament, but is also just proud of how far she and her team has come this season.
“To be honest I really want first place, but I can’t expect too much so I’m going to just wrestle hard and hope for the best,” Bulman said.
Lokken enters the tournament as a special qualifier with a 23-13 record this season. She placed sixth in her weight class in last year’s tournament as a junior.
She said her experience at last year’s state tournament will help her feel more confident going into this one.
“I would say the nerves maybe are a little less now, of course there’s going to be a lot more people, but I think I have more of an idea of what’s going on and maybe a little prepared for some of the competition,” Lokken said.
Lokken will face Muskego junior Kahlyn Geiger in the first round. Geiger has a 29-9 record this season.
She said she is proud of what she accomplished this season no matter what happens.
“I feel like I already succeeded just being able to get to go down there,” Lokken said. “Whatever happens happens, but just qualifying is so exciting.”
Along with her own accomplishments, Lokken said she is just as proud of her whole team and their growth throughout the season.
“My team, half of them, started this year, and it’s just crazy how much they’ve grown,” she said. “We can all compete on an almost even level, and it’s great to see how far we’ve come.”
The first round at the Kohl Center will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon with the winners competing in the second round on Thursday night.