On Wednesday night, the McDonell Central Catholic girls basketball team hosted the Hillsboro Tigers as part of day one of the first annual Denny Laramy Holiday Classic.
Hillsboro entered the game with a 7-1 record, while the Lady Macks entered the game at 6-2.
Hillsboro beat McDonell 54-50 after taking the lead in the final two minutes of the game and converting on their late scoring opportunities.
The Lady Macks got the game’s scoring started right away. They won the tip-off and sophomore Sophie Schmidgall took the ball straight to the basket and made a layup, making it 2-0 McDonell ten seconds into the contest.
The Lady Macks kept the scoring going early, as senior Marley Hughes made a three-pointer to make it 7-0 two minutes into the game.
Minutes later, junior Emily Cooper drilled a three to make it 10-2 Lady Macks with 14:30 remaining in the first half.
With just over seven minutes remaining in the first half, Hillsboro senior Camryn Hanson made a three-pointer to make it 21-14 Lady Macks. On their next possession, senior Kyra Bisarek made another three-pointer, narrowing Hillsboro’s deficit to 21-17.
With less than two minutes left in the first half, senior Violet Morren gave Hillsboro their first lead of the game, 24-23, on a layup inside.
The Lady Macks responded quickly, as junior Maddie Geissler made a three to put McDonell back ahead, 26-24.
However, the Tigers had one more bucket in them before the half, and the two sides went into the locker room at halftime tied at 26-26.
Hillsboro started off the second half on an 8-0 run, capped off by a three-pointer by junior Lexie Thorson, making it 34-26 Hillsboro with 14:23 remaining in the game.
Cooper made McDonell’s first basket of the second half with just under 13 minutes remaining in the game, as she got into double figures with her 10th point of the game.
McDonell junior Aubrey Dorn made a fastbreak layup off a turnover which narrowed Hillsboro’s lead to 36-31 with just over 11 minutes left to play.
Dorn then made another close layup to narrow the Lady Macks’ deficit to single digits, 38-35, with 9:30 remaining in the game. The basket got her into double-digits scoring with 11 points.
With just over seven minutes left to play, McDonell’s Hughes drilled a three-pointer to tie the game at 40-40.
McDonell sophomore Sophie Schmidgall then gave McDonell the lead back on a jumper from the free throw line, making it 42-40 with just over 6:30 left in the game.
With McDonell up 46-41 with 4:30 left, Hillsboro senior Camryn Hanson drilled her fourth three-pointer of the night to make it a one-possession game again, 46-44.
With just over two minutes left to play, senior Kyra Bisarek gave Hillsboro the lead on another three-pointer, making it 50-48 Tigers.
With a chance to make it a two-possession game, Hillsboro senior Lily Von Falkenstein found an open lane and drove to the basket for a wide open layup to make it 52-48 Hillsboro with less than a minute to play.
When McDonell got the ball back, Dorn attacked inside and made a quick layup, making it a one-possession game again, 52-50, with 50 seconds left. Dorn led the Lady Macks with 11 points in the second half.
Next time down the floor, Hillsboro’s Bisarek was fouled and made both free throws, making it 54-50 Tigers with 30 seconds left.
McDonell was unable to score despite several chances underneath the hoop on their next possession. The Lady Macks forced a steal after giving the ball back to the Tigers, but were unable to score again, as the clock ran out on a 54-50 victory for Hillsboro.
A major difference in the game was Hillsboro’s success shooting from outside, as they made nine three-pointers. McDonell made only four three-pointers in the game, including just one in the second half.
McDonell’s Dorn led in scoring for the game with 17 points, including 11 in the second half. Cooper had 12 points, and Schmidgall and Hughes each had eight.
For Hillsboro, Bisarek led in scoring with 15 points. Senior Camryn Hanson had 12 points on four three-pointers.
Both teams return to the floor at McDonell Central Catholic High School on Thursday for day two of the inaugural Denny Laramy Holiday Classic. Hillsboro will take on Gale Ettrick Trempealeau at 11 a.m. and McDonell will face Luck High School at 2:45 p.m.