The culmination of years of work will arrive this weekend in La Crosse. For those in the wrestling community, it's an exciting step into a new chapter for the sport in Wisconsin.
The WIAA is hosting the first girls wrestling state tournament on Saturday at the La Crosse Center. For the first time, girls will be able to compete against their peers for a state championship on the mat. For those like Osseo-Fairchild's Breanna Wier, it's been a long time coming.
"The numbers don't really lie. Over the years, wrestling for girls has gotten way bigger," the junior said. "I'm guessing this will help make it even bigger than it already has gotten."
According to data collected by the USA Wrestling Girls High School Development Committee, girls wrestling saw a growth of more than 23,000 participants from 2005 to 2020. The number of girls wrestling more than quadrupled in that span. With more state associations adopting a girls wrestling state tournament, it became a natural next step in Wisconsin.
This weekend, that dream will be realized. Wier is one of several girls from the Chippewa Valley set to compete at the state meet. Per the WIAA, Eau Claire North and Barron will both have an area-leading five wrestlers at the tournament, while Boyceville, Glenwood City, Hudson, Osseo-Fairchild, Rice Lake, River Falls and Spring Valley/Elmwood will also be represented.
The tournament was open to any wrestler who wanted to participate. There will be state titles up for grabs in 12 weight classes, with 261 wrestlers entered in the competition.
Girls have previously been able to compete in the boys wrestling postseason, and still had the option this year. But the offering of a tournament exclusively for girls proved appealing for the hundreds of athletes heading to La Crosse.
"Against guys, I'm at a disadvantage just by being a girl," Wier said. "But against girls it's more about the skill you have and actually how good you are, not just being good at defense like it is against the boys."
Wier is one of the top wrestlers from the area set to make a tournament debut. She's seeded No. 2 in the 152-pound weight class after going 7-1 this season and has a bye in the first round.
She's not alone in earning some extra rest. Eau Claire North's Tatum Carey and Cambree Lokken both have a double bye, earning them an automatic trip to the 100- and 235-pound quarterfinals, respectively. Fellow Huskies Sydni Schindler, Shelly Bulman and Katlyn Grant also have first-round byes. Rice Lake's Taylor Schulz and Spring Valley/Elmwood's Lyndsey Stark do too.
The fanfare won't end with the wrestling either. Olympic silver medalist Adeline Gray will be in attendance to hand out medals to the place-winners at the tournament.
"It's a great environment at the La Crosse Center, and it'll be exciting to see (Gray) and meet her," Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek coach Dan Schulte said. "We're excited."
It will be a historic weekend. The event will showcase how far girls wrestling has come in the state, which some have seen firsthand already.
"Even thinking back to when I was in high school, there were like no girl wrestlers in the area," Eau Claire North coach Kaleigh Herrick, who was the first girl to ever wrestle for the Huskies, told the Leader-Telegram in December. "Now we're getting to the point where there are all-girl tournaments, and a WIAA-sanctioned girls state tournament. That's a really big deal from even just five years ago."
And this year's participants could see the tournament having a snowball effect down the line.
"It probably will get more girls to come out," Wier said. "There hasn't really been an incentive for girls to do it, because the only (all-girl) tournaments are state or national level, and even if you go to those just to try it, you're probably not going to place very well. That's pretty discouraging for people."
With the addition of the WIAA state tournament, that's no longer a problem. Wier is glad to be part of the groundbreaking group of wrestlers vying for a state championship.
"It means a lot to me, because the first ones are going to be role models for those who come after them," Wier said. "We're going to set the example for how girls state is going to be every time after that."