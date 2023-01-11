Bucks Hawks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo drives against Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday in Atlanta.

 AP

ATLANTA — Jrue Holiday scored 27 points, Brook Lopez had 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Atlanta Hawks 114-105 on Wednesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added seven points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists, and Bobby Portis II had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee has won four of five.