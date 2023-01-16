Pacers Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday (21) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Andrew Nembhard during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

 Aaron Gash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers 132-119 on Monday without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks played a third consecutive game without Antetokounmpo due to left knee soreness. The Pacers were missing leading scorer and NBA assists leader Tyrese Haliburton for a third straight game due to a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise.