RICE LAKE — With hometown proud T-shirts and other Rice Lake Warriors apparel on, fans flocked to the Rice Lake High School auditorium to witness history.
Fans lifted their "Fly Kenny Fly" signs as Kenny Bednarek was introduced before the Olympic final of the men's 200-meter. And fly he did, as the Rice Lake native captured the silver medal in a time of 19.68 seconds as a crowd of about 250 saw their hometown athlete excel on the global stage.
"It’s just awesome to get to watch, and phenomenal to get to see," Matt Tebo, Bednarek's high school track coach said of his performance. "For a kid to come from a relatively unknown place, from a place we don’t normally have lots of fast people, or internationally fast people that come from up north. It’s awesome to see and to have him come through again at the finish line and be able to finish strong and bring back that silver, that’s awesome."
Bill Smith watched Bednarek through his high school years running for the Warriors so he wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to watch him run on the Olympic stage with others in the community.
"It's history making. I just wanted to be a part of the crowd, and it's been a fun morning," Smith said. "It’s been fun watching Kenny develop through the years as a freshman and watching him through his senior year when he led Rice Lake to a state championship on the track."
As soon as Bednarek qualified for the Olympics following the U.S. Team Trials in June, Renee Larson made sure to make some phone calls to help build community support for Bednarek's Olympic run. That meant working to get Kenny Bednarek Hometown Proud T-shirts made and finding someone else to make the "Fly Kenny Fly" signs that were passed out to those in attendance at the high school.
It was nearly 10 years in the making for Larson, who saw a future Olympian when Bednarek was in sixth grade. For the school's track and field day that year, the coaches had Bednarek race against the high school athletes and when they clicked their stopwatches as he finished ahead of the other athletes, it was apparent Bednarek was a special talent.
"When he beat them we were looking at each other ‘Is this for real?'" Larson said of that day in 2012. "We were all looking at our times and said, 'He’s going to be an Olympian.’"
Bednarek represented Rice Lake in a way to make the community proud from the moment it was known he would be a part of Team USA, Larson said. It meant a lot that he was proud to represent the U.S. with first comments after the U.S. Team Trials, as other athletes spoke more about themselves.
"The first words out of his mouth was that he was happy to represent the U.S. and representing the U.S. also represents Rice Lake," she said.
For those who went to high school with Bednarek, it's quite the journey for the guy they walked the halls with and competed on the same track and field team with. It was only three years ago when Anna Penzkover was in high school with the seemingly "normal kid" who didn't even need to stretch before he ran his sprints at meets.
"Everyone knows him, everyone knows who Kenny is," Penzkover said. "Seeing how far he’s grown in just a short time is really exciting."
Rice Lake's support of Bednarek shows how tight-knit the community is, said Jenna Roberts, a track teammate of Bednarek in high school. Another classmate, Lexi Orr, said the community always comes together for big events and the Olympics certainly qualify. Despite the success, he's the same guy they knew in high school, she said.
While a special talent, Bednarek was running in regular high school meets with his teammates just a few years ago, and what he's done since is spectacular, Roberts said.
"It’s just crazy because we were there with him just four years ago doing the same things, and now he’s literally on the biggest stage ever," she said.
Fans also took pride in Bednarek edging out U.S. teammate Noah Lyles, who had garnered much of the national press as the 2019 World Athletics and U.S. Team Trials 200 champion. Lyles took the bronze, while 17-year-old American Erriyon Knighton came in fourth. Canada's Andre De Grasse won the gold in 19.62.
"I was glad to see him finish higher than Noah Lyles," Smith said. "I got a little sick of the national media love. It’s good publicity for Rice Lake."
After claiming a silver medal in his first appearance at the Olympics, Bednarek's future remains bright. He'll want to put in the work to achieve gold next time, Orr said.
Tebo said Bednarek is an incredible worker dedicated to achieving what he puts his mind to. That means he'll be locked in with his training for next year's World Athletics meet and then the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"There's no reason to suspect anything else but that he can come home with the gold in a couple years," Tebo said.
"I think he has a long ways to go too," Penzkover added. "This is just the start."