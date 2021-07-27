The Eau Claire Express had no answer for Brant Alazaus on Tuesday.
The Rochester Honkers’ All-Star pitcher mowed down the Express, throwing a complete game shutout to lift his squad to a 4-0 victory in Rochester. Alazaus held Eau Claire to five hits, one walk and struck out seven.
The southpaw improved to 5-2 this season and lowered his ERA to 4.20 with the victory.
Eau Claire rarely threatened to chase Alazaus from the game. The Express got runners on first and second with one out in the fourth inning but couldn’t bring either home. It was one of their few scoring opportunities throughout.
Nick Malmberg and Ben Shepard pitched well enough to keep the Express in the game, but couldn’t get any run support. Malmberg worked 4.2 innings and gave up all four runs, while Shepard threw 3.1 scoreless innings in relief.
Rochester got on the board with an RBI double in the bottom of the first and added two more runs on Alex Pimentel’s two-run homer in the fourth. Cole Fontenelle added a solo home run in the fifth to complete the scoring.
Anthony Chavez was one of the few bright spots in the Eau Claire lineup. The third baseman went 2 for 3 for the Express.
Eau Claire dropped to 10-10 in the second half of the season. Despite the meager .500 record, the Express are tied for first with Duluth in the Great Plains East Division. The winner of the division earns a playoff berth.
There is a league-wide off day on Wednesday before squads return to action on Thursday. Eau Claire plays at St. Cloud on Thursday and Friday.