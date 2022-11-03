The University of Wisconsin football team should finally have the secondary their defensive coaches envisioned all offseason on the field against Maryland.

The Badgers' defensive backfield has slowly gotten injured players back into the fold over the past month, and safety Hunter Wohler, the last remaining starter who had been out of commission, returned to the practice field during the bye week. UW's interim coach Jim Leonhard, the team's safeties coach, said Wohler is expected to be available Saturday when the Badgers host Maryland for an 11 a.m. game.