There only have been two constants for the University of Wisconsin football team's offensive line this season: Change, and junior center Joe Tippmann.

The Badgers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) have used seven starting lineups along the offensive line in nine games, with Tippmann being the only player to start each contest. He and quarterback Graham Mertz lead the team in snaps played (548), only coming off the field when the Badgers have pulled starters after building a big lead.