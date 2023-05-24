EStrack

The 2023 Eleva-Strum Cardinals girls track & field team

 Photo by Jennifer Peterson

This season for the first time ever, the Eleva-Strum Cardinals’ girls track & field team won the Dairyland Conference championship.

Head coach Nadine Rovang—who is in her 20th season leading the program—said she saw the potential with the talent and numbers on the team at the beginning of the season that she had never seen before.