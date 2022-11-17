James Thompson Jr. asserted his presence on the first snap of the game inside Kinnick Stadium which set the tone for a dominant defensive performance by the University of Wisconsin.

The redshirt sophomore defensive end shot past Iowa right guard Beau Stephens with ease and dropped running back Kaleb Johnson two yards in the backfield. The Cincinnati native pumped his first in quick celebration after that first of 11 tackles for loss by a Badgers unit that allowed only 146 yards on 2.1 yards per snap in the 24-10 loss.