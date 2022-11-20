Nov. 20—LINCOLN, Neb. — Losing its best player didn't break the University of Wisconsin defense Saturday, but his loss holds greater ramifications heading into the regular-season finale.
Officials called Nick Herbig for targeting during the third quarter of UW's 15-14 win over Nebraska after the junior outside linebacker hit Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson on a 4-yard scramble. Thompson slid on his second-and-11 run, and Herbig dived at him, making contacting with the signal-caller's helmet with his arm.
The targeting call was reviewed and confirmed, leading to Herbig's disqualification from Saturday's contest. Because the penalty occurred in the second half, he will miss the first half of the Nov. 26 game against Minnesota.
The absence of the Big Ten's sack leader for two halves Saturday will be a glaring miss for UW (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) against a Minnesota program that had only allowed 10 sacks in the first 10 games this season.
"Obviously, I don't like it, but I didn't get a great look," interim coach Jim Leonhard said. "It looked to me like he's trying to avoid contact. They called it. They confirmed it, so I need to get a better look before I get too mad."
Both Kaden Johnson and Darryl Peterson replaced Herbig for the rest of the game, but the defense as a whole struggled on that nine-play, 79-yard series when the captain departed. Nebraska ended the drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to wide receiver Trey Palmer to make it a 14-3 game.
The Badgers responded, however, when Graham Mertz's 10-yard touchdown pass to Skyler Bell pulled the Badgers within 14-9.
The defense then rose up, giving up only 27 yards during the Huskers' final three series, which included Peterson's first career sack in the fourth quarter.
"Honestly just being that leader. Always telling us, 'Lock in, do what you got to do,'" Johnson said of Herbig's sideline presence. "I feel like me and 'DP,' we did that today. 'DP' had his first little sack. That's very exciting for my dog.
"Nick is always there to give us knowledge."
Herbig also made another impact after his disqualification. The edge rusher celebrated Bell's touchdown when he went onto the field without a helmet and led to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and ejection.
Herbig's second 15-yard penalty did not ultimately devastate UW's chances of reining in Thompson and Nebraska's offense, however. Peterson dropped Thompson for a 7-yard loss, setting up a third-and-18 that Mickey Joseph's team did not covert.
"'DP' gets a sack. Kaden gets in there," Leonhard said. "They're making plays, they're creating pressure. We needed it in a big way.
"Obviously, Nick is so dynamic for us. When you take him off the field, some big shoes to fill, and very proud of that outside backer group and how they finished the game off for us."
Peterson was prepared for his opportunity.
"It's crazy because it was a normal down-and-distance call," Peterson said. "It wasn't a call for me to go get a sack, so to say or whatever.
"It was a cover one, man coverage, just whatever. We went up there, we ran it and it worked, man. All I could do was thank God after that, man. I was so excited. My first one was a lot of emotion, but it was fun."