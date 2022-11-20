Nov. 20—LINCOLN, Neb. — Losing its best player didn't break the University of Wisconsin defense Saturday, but his loss holds greater ramifications heading into the regular-season finale.

Officials called Nick Herbig for targeting during the third quarter of UW's 15-14 win over Nebraska after the junior outside linebacker hit Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson on a 4-yard scramble. Thompson slid on his second-and-11 run, and Herbig dived at him, making contacting with the signal-caller's helmet with his arm.