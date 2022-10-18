LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Nolan Winter remembers watching the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team win the 2020 regular-season Big Ten championship.

Nate Reuvers scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, leading the Badgers to a 60-56 victory over Indiana on the road. Two years later, Winter watched as Tyler Wahl scored 18 points to help UW to its first Maui Invitational title. Wahl would later be named to the all-tournament team.