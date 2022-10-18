LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Nolan Winter remembers watching the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team win the 2020 regular-season Big Ten championship.
Nate Reuvers scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, leading the Badgers to a 60-56 victory over Indiana on the road. Two years later, Winter watched as Tyler Wahl scored 18 points to help UW to its first Maui Invitational title. Wahl would later be named to the all-tournament team.
Winter will be the third player in five years from Lakeville North High School to play for the Badgers when he joins the squad in 2023, following the path set by Reuvers and Wahl.
Winter shocked people when he announced his commitment to UW because both of his parents played for Minnesota.
"A lot of people always told me that I'd be going to Wisconsin, because, 'All of his teammates do and coach (John) Oxton recruits to Wisconsin,'" Winter said. "That's just ... not true at all. Oxton was the best to talk to because he was the most unbiased. It wasn't more in the back of my head than my parents going to Minnesota was. At the end of the day, it was kind of what was best for me."
It's not lost on Oxton that there's a pattern of Lakeville North players going to Wisconsin and not staying home to play for Minnesota. He doesn't try and skew a player one way or another, but he can't help but notice the similarities between the two programs.
The biggest similarity between the two — other than both their colors are red and white — comes in that both coaches put a high priority on the little things, such as diving on the floor for loose balls or taking charges, which are things UW coach Greg Gard has commended Wahl for.
"Our main focus is obviously developing good people, but also very versatile players that play both sides of the court," Oxton said. "You have to be a two-way player, you have to play offense and defense. All of those guys that we have sent to Wisconsin thus far have that."
When asked about the similarities between Reuvers, Wahl and Winter individually he said they're all tall guys who can shoot the ball.
From the moment a player starts in the Lakeville North system they're treated as a positionless player. They need to learn how to shoot, post up and defend. Oxton isn't pigeonholing someone just because they're tall.
The 6-foot-11 Winter wasn't always tall, so he benefited from this approach because he had learned how to play as a post player while the size of a guard. Oxton said that Winter grew 11 inches between his eighth grade year and now.
It's one of the reasons Wahl said he had a fairly easy transition to UW. He knew how to shoot from anywhere on the floor, but also wasn't afraid to be physical down low.
"They both run practice pretty efficiently," Wahl said. "It's pretty intense. You have to be attentive to details. If not, it's just not gonna be a good practice for anybody, for coaches, for the players, for the managers. You come in, you get your work done, focus, and get out of there."
Winter said both Gard and Oxton have an old-school style of play that he enjoys. Both put an emphasis on defense and have similar defensive schemes which will make it easier for Winter to adjust when he joins the Badgers next year.
Winter is already used to an offensive style centered around ball screens, which he says has a "college feel" like what the Badgers run.
Winter said he felt immediately comfortable around the UW players. He's really close with his Lakeville North teammates and wanted something similar wherever he went to college because he knows he'll make more memories off the court than on the court.
"They both know how to win, too," Winter said. "I wanted to be a part of a winning program right away."
Jack Robison could be the fourth player in six years to join UW from Lakeville North. The junior is currently being recruited by Gard's staff and has an official visit with the Badgers on Friday.
He's been interested in UW from the beginning of his recruitment due to the sustained success that those in the Lakeville North pipeline have enjoyed.
"There's some sort of feel of comfortability coming from Lakeville North," Robison said. "Seeing myself playing in Wisconsin, when there's so many similarities like that, it makes me feel kind of comfortable. I think that's why the pipeline or whatever has been so strong."