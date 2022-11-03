It was a good start, a skilled setup and a strong finish.
Charlie Stramel's first collegiate goal Oct. 21 originated with a well-executed neutral zone retrieval and a pass up ice by the freshman. Cruz Lucius, another University of Wisconsin men's hockey newcomer, found room through three opposing players to deliver the puck out of the corner to Stramel at the front of the net.
The putaway brought the Badgers even in the first period and they didn't trail in the rest of the two-game series.
Progress happens at different rates with freshmen in college hockey, and the Badgers' three youngest players have varying experiences to show for it early in their NCAA careers.
Stramel and Lucius have had strong moments mixed in with rookie mistakes. Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth is still trying to get his skates underneath him at a bigger, faster level of the game.
"It's a completely different league, from junior to NCAA," Jugnauth said. "And I think that everyone wants to do well, but you just have to realize that it's a big step and you have to do what you can to help the team win."
All three 18-year-olds likely will be playing important minutes when the Badgers (2-4) face No. 16 Penn State (6-0) on Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center. For Jugnauth, however, it'll be a return to the lineup after three games out.
He played only one of the games in each of UW's first two series, then watched both games at Duluth last weekend.
"I just thought going into Duluth, it's a smaller building, they were going to forecheck us really hard, it might be good for him to watch," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
"Tyson learned from watching. I'm really excited about where he's at confidence-wise, and this weekend's an opportunity for him to learn from what he's been watching and have a good weekend for us."
Jugnauth was a fourth-round pick by Seattle in this year's NHL draft after he was named the top defenseman in the British Columbia Hockey League last season. Scouts saw good things from him in juniors but there's no guarantee that the move from that level to college will be a smooth one, regardless of talent.
The difference in speed and strength of opponents can be an eye-opener, and the college level is no place for the timid.
"Definitely a big jump," Jugnauth said. "The speed from BCHL to the NCAA is just a huge difference. Playing against bigger players, more skilled players, it was a big transition for me and I think I'm starting to settle in nicely."
Confidence has been one of the differences between just being in the lineup and producing for Stramel and Lucius in the first three weeks of the season.
Stramel was included this week among the NHL Central Scouting players to watch for next year's draft with an A grade that makes him a first-round candidate. That was no surprise; he came from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program with massive expectations.
Having the skills to play at the college level only goes so far. Stramel said getting used to the surroundings and the belief that he can be successful are critical.
"I've got a lot more to give out there," he said. "And I think I can be a lot better as a player."
Staying aggressive is one area he mentioned. That showed on his goal last Friday, when he disrupted a potential Minnesota Duluth rush in the neutral zone and fired the puck over to Mathieu De St. Phalle. Stramel went to the net front and was strong between two players to get his stick on the ice and redirect Lucius' pass between the goalie's pads.
Lucius scored two goals in the series to go along with that assist but he said the area in his game that had to take a step at the college level was at the other end of the rink.
"Obviously, it's harder competition going from juniors to college," said Lucius, also an NTDP product. "So that was one thing that I had to grow in my game was more of maybe a defensive style. What I always try to say is defense leads to offense, so take care of more of the D zone and transition offense and play my game in that area."
The freshmen are a key part of the Badgers' hopes for a more powerful offense this season. Jugnauth, Stramel and Lucius have been on the power plays. Freshman defenseman Ben Dexheimer, who joined UW as a 20-year-old after two post-high school seasons in junior hockey, has rotated with Jugnauth on top of the second unit and set up Ty Smilanic's third-period goal last Friday.
Jack Horbach, Dexheimer's teammate last season with the United States Hockey League's Madison Capitols, has been a fourth-line winger. Forward Robby Newton hasn't played yet.
There's a wide spectrum of career projections among UW's freshmen but their production at this level comes down to trusting their abilities, Granato said.
"The confidence that they're gaining I think is really important," he said. "And, heck, they've only played six college hockey games now but when you're able to score and contribute and then also your team wins, it makes you feel a lot better."
Smilanic will miss the games against Penn State for personal reasons, Granato said. ... Defenseman Mike Vorlicky is likely to miss the weekend. He didn't return to last Saturday's game after being hit up high and going off the ice slowly.