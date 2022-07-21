This year's Wisconsin State Amateur champion hails from Hudson. Tyler Obermueller, a Hudson resident, captured the state championship on Thursday in Nekoosa, finishing the tournament 3 under par to win by one stroke.
Obermueller shot a 71 in the final round at Sand Valley Resort, holding off Nekoosa's Adam Miller to win the title. Obermueller closed with three birdies and no bogeys on the back nine. The biggest of them all came on the 16th hole, where he knocked down a long birdie putt to pull into the lead for good.
It's the second career title at the tournament for Obermueller. The former University of Wisconsin golfer also won the championship in 2008.
Western Wisconsin has produced the state champion in two of the last three years. Obermueller's victory comes two years after Chippewa Falls' Thomas Longbella won the amateur championship.
Spring Valley's Tyler Leach tied for sixth place, closing out the tournament at 2 over par. He climbed three spots on the leaderboard thanks to a final-round 71. The Marquette golfer birdied two of the final four holes. His four birdies in the round were tied for the fourth-most in the field.
Hudson's Bennett Swavely carded a 76 in the final round. The University of Minnesota golfer tied for 17th.
Eau Claire's Will Schlitz closed out the week with a 79 and finished tied for 44th. He made two birdies in the final round, both on the back nine.
The tournament proved challenging for Wisconsin's top amateur golfers this week. Obermueller and Miller were the only two players to finish the tournament below par. Going 1 over par was enough to earn third place.