This year's Wisconsin State Amateur champion hails from Hudson. Tyler Obermueller, a Hudson resident, captured the state championship on Thursday in Nekoosa, finishing the tournament 3 under par to win by one stroke.

Obermueller shot a 71 in the final round at Sand Valley Resort, holding off Nekoosa's Adam Miller to win the title. Obermueller closed with three birdies and no bogeys on the back nine. The biggest of them all came on the 16th hole, where he knocked down a long birdie putt to pull into the lead for good.