Cole Cloutier began running with wife Stephanie five years ago.
Now they have developed into a winning team.
Cole won the Tuesday edition of the Buckshot Run presented by WIN Technology in a field of 250 runners competing in windy and cool 65-degree weather at Carson Park.
“It is fun running with her (Stephanie),” said Cole, 28. “And it’s nice winning an event with such a long history (37 years).”
Cloutier, who won the Spring Fever 15-k event in April, raced home in 10-minutes, 52-seconds to finish ahead of 6-time winner Cody Buckli.
“I got the lead at the first corner and just tried building on that,” he said. “I was pleased with my time.”
Buckli, from Wausau, followed in a time of 11:20.
“He got out to a lead early and I couldn’t catch him,” said Buckli, 26.
Stephanie, who had the couple's first baby five months ago, made it a sweep for the Cloutiers, out of Eleva, as she was the top woman and finished fifth overall in a time of 12:03.
“I realized I was the first woman at the turnaround (on the out and back course),” said the former decorated UW-Eau Claire runner. “It was hard but I felt good. This was my first fast race since I had the baby.”
Stepanie was the Buckshot 5-mile winner in 2017 in a time of 30:28.
The runner-up was defending champion Bekka Holman, who had a time of 13:26.
Due to computer problems, these were the only results available. Full results and awards will be available at Saturday’s main event. It includes the Dan Conway 5-mile at 9 a.m. with the 2-mile following at 10:30.