Noah Zastrow was ready to go after his moment.
The UW-Stout junior had high hopes for the NCAA Division III indoor track and field championships. Rightfully so.
Zastrow was the top pole vaulter in Division III, with his mark of 17 feet, 8.25 inches serving as the height to beat in that 2020 season.
"I was at all four championships my first two years, but I was finally starting to really figure things out last year," Zastrow said. "I was hoping to compete for a national championship."
He never got the chance.
The indoor championships were scheduled for March 13 and 14 — right around the time the world screeched to a halt at the beginning of the pandemic. The meet was canceled, along with the outdoor championships set for a few months later.
Zastrow returned to the track as a senior for the 2021 indoor season, but the NCAA again canceled the indoor championships this winter.
Three potential chances to take home a national title never saw the light of day.
"It's definitely as frustrating as it sounds," Zastrow said. "To have three of those opportunities stripped away from you without really having a chance is frustrating. But there's not much you can do at the time."
But now there's light on the horizon. The outdoor championships, by all indications, will go on as scheduled in late May. That bodes well for Zastrow, who's vaulting higher than ever before.
The Blue Devil improved his best mark on Feb. 20, clearing a height of 17 feet, 8.5 inches. It was the fourth-best indoor vault in the history of Division III, and the best this season by a wide margin — just under a foot.
Missing an entire season-plus of action clearly didn't leave any rust on Zastrow.
"When we had our first practice back in October, he came out and looked better in that practice than he did at the end of last year," UW-Stout head coach Kyle Steiner said. "It was unbelievable, it was like he hadn't missed a single day. I asked him how that was possible, and he says, 'Coach, you gave me like six months to prepare for a pole vault practice. I was ready.'"
That's just the kind of athlete Zastrow is. He's supremely focused and disciplined, Steiner said, in a way that's rare even at the college level.
Even when he's not pole vaulting, there's a chance Zastrow's craft is on his mind. He visualizes his jumps most nights, picturing exactly how they should look and where he needs to improve. If needed, he grabs the short pole that he keeps around to work on technique.
"It sounds kind of funny, but some of the visualization in my head, if there's certain aspects I really want to work on, there's a small, shrunken-down pole I have to go through the motion a few times to let my body know what it should be doing," Zastrow said. "It's more so visualizing it in my head, but there is an aspect to it of getting the motion down."
He's adding another tool to his preparation arsenal next week, too. Zastrow is a licensed drone operator, and recently got clearance to fly the drone at practice. He'll use it to film and take photos of the Blue Devils vaulters' jumps.
"We kind of want to get some cool pictures and videos, see what it looks like. But I do want to slow it down and look at it from a few angles," Zastrow said. "You might be able to see something different from up on top."
When the difference between a national championship performance and a second-place finish could be less than an inch, all avenues for improvement are worth exploring.
It's the extra effort in tiny areas like that which Steiner says separate Zastrow from the pack.
"It's just his level of focus and the number of mental reps that he takes on his own are what really set him apart," he said. "When you're talking about 18- to 22-year-olds, you don't usually see that extreme level of focus that he brings to the table. He's still having fun in practice, but he treats it very professionally."
Zastrow, the WIAC Field Performer of the Year in this year's indoor season, is hopeful for the outdoor season. He already owns the UW-Stout and WIAC pole vaulting record, and he wants to go another degree beyond.
He'd like to hit the 18-foot mark eventually, a feat only one Division III pole vaulter has ever pulled off outdoors.
"Whenever you break down a big goal, it's easier to achieve," Zastrow said. "This year I've been a lot more consistent, so my next goal would be to get around the 18-feet mark."
The senior is planning to keep pole vaulting beyond his time at UW-Stout. He's got a job lined up post-graduation, but will continue to train in his free time and try to compete in meets across the country. He'll keep working with his father, John, who was a decorated pole vaulter himself during his days at UW-Stout.
John Zastrow is tied for 10th all-time in the Blue Devils' record book with a vault of 15 feet, seven inches. He was Noah's high school coach, and helped his son get to an even higher level.
"He's done more than I can even describe for me," Noah Zastrow said. "Sometimes when you have a parent as a coach, kids can get burned out. But my dad's always given me space and not pushed me to do something I didn't want to do, which I really appreciate."
Zastrow and his coaches will continue to work toward his next goal as the season ramps up. Scoring anything near 18 feet at the NCAA championships in May would all but assure Zastrow a national title. He's not getting ahead of himself, but he's confident heading into the outdoor season.
"I'm not putting too much pressure on myself to win the national championship," he said. "I definitely want to, that's my goal, but I've missed out on three that I had no control over. So it's not going to define me by any means. And as a team, I feel like we have a good shot at winning a trophy too. I'd like to leave college with hopefully a national championship in my individual event, and then a team trophy would be really special for me."