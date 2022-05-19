In 1908, an Indianan businessman was returning from a trip to Ohio, in a brand-spanking-new automobile. After traversing the rickety, pothole-laden dirt road for hours, he decided that the fledgling auto industry needed a better place to test their products than the local "highways." He found 320 farm acres northwest of Indianapolis for sale. The property was bought by him, and a few other investors. His name was Carl Fisher and the farmland would become the most famous racetrack in the world.
It has been said that auto racing began 10 minutes after the second car was built. In 1909, a two-and-a-half-mile oval was carved out of the Indiana landscape. Fisher imagined that people would pay money to watch auto manufacturers test and race their new designs. After a few small test races were run, the original crushed rock and tar surface was deemed too unsafe. And so, the track was paved with 3.2 million bricks in November and December of that year. The "Brickyard" was born.
A year and a half later, in 1911, a race between large and small car companies in the Midwest was envisioned. Its distance would be set at 500 miles, ensuring a race of reliability as well as speed. People came by the droves to watch on Memorial Day — 80,000 by estimate. By horse. By train. By Model T. There was so much smoke and dust from the cars (their leaky engines ran on castor oil) that volunteers would run out during the race and throw "oil dry" sand onto the track corners.
Ray Harroun, an engineer and designer with the Indianapolis-based Marmon Motor Company, won the inaugural "Indianapolis 500" in just under 7 hours. He averaged 75 miles an hour. As unimaginable as it seems, the same track with the original outline, length and corner banking (9 degrees) is now home to the largest one-day sporting event in the world. The same track (paved in 1961 with asphalt except for one yard of original bricks at the finish line) is now negotiated by 230 miles-an-hour rocket-ship Indy cars. The same track is now host to 300,000 spectators on race day - 3 times the size of the largest Super Bowl attendance. The same track.
Eventually, the Speedway (as it is called) became part of a North American auto racing league, incorporating other oval tracks across the continent. That league — the IndyCar Series — evolved to include natural terrain road courses and temporary street circuits. From the city streets of Long Beach, California and Toronto, Ontario to the "National Park of Speed" road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, the current NTT IndyCar Series is the most diverse auto racing association in the world.
Although NASCAR gets the bulk of the media attention (fueled by a nasty civil war within IndyCar 25 years ago that split it into two rival factions, then reunited) and runs a yearly race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar is what put "Indy" on the map. If anyone in the world has heard of Indianapolis, Indiana, it is most likely because of IndyCar and the Indianapolis 500.
For sheer competition, technology and physics-defying speeds, there is nothing like an Indy car. Seeing the sleek, open-wheel race car literally flying down the main straight at Indy is jaw-dropping. In scientific terms, an Indy car "flies" like an upside-down airplane, pushing the car onto the track's surface with 1000s of pounds of downforce creating unheard-of grip. On race day, add 32 more cars to the experience, and it becomes almost ethereal — heart-pounding, hair-on-the-neck raising, awesome.
In 2019, local John Menard's sponsored car won the Indianapolis 500, with driver Simon Pagenaud. Menard had chased the dream for 40 years. After being away from IndyCar for several years, he proclaimed "I feel like I am back home again" as he walked through the famed Gasoline Alley out to the track for the start of practice for the 103rd edition of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing." Then, he won it.
COVID-19 put a damper on the 104th and 105th Indianapolis 500. The 2020 race was run without spectators. Last year's was run at 50% capacity. The 2022 event will draw upwards of 250,000 people and close to a full house. As if the magnitude of the spectacle itself is not enough, Helio Castroneves will attempt to become the first person on the planet to win the race 5 times.
Just before noon on Sunday, May 29th, the green starter's flag will fly for the 106th time. 33 super-human athletes will defy laws of physics — and all laws of common sense — to chase racing immortality.
Back home again in Indiana.