Indianhead Special Olympics – and the Buckshot Run – are under new leadership.
Mai Xiong is the new Director of Development while Michaela Harrison acts as Director of Athletics.
They are two key people in this week’s 37th annual Buckshot Run, presented by WIN Technology.
“Our goal is to keep the run successful under its family-oriented theme,” said Xiong, a 30-year old city native and 2008 graduate of North High School who got her degree from Chippewa Valley Technical College in 2012.
Xiong, who is only three weeks on the job, has a background in the finance industry and fundraising.
“Special Olympics has been a passion of mine,” she said. “I was a volunteer for the program back in high school.”
“We’re excited,” she said. “We’ve got several new businesses involved in the run.”
And she credited Jan and Bob Lesniewski, former program director and founder of the Run in 1983, for helping in the transformation of the leadership.
“They have been amazing,” she said. “They have been the backbone of our preparation.”
Harrison, 23, comes to the program from Indiana and is no stranger to running events.
She was a decorated cross country and track runner at the University of Indianapolis and worked in the Indianapolis program as an intern and volunteer coordinator for more than two years.
“I looked up to see if there were any openings and I landed here,” said Harrison, who has been on the job since June 3.
“This has just been awesome for me,” she said. “I’m looking forward to making my first Buckshot Run successful.”
The Run has raised well over a million dollars for the Indianhead program, which covers over 1,000 athletes in an 18-county area.
The Tuesday 2-mile begins at 6 p.m., while the major 5 and 2-mile runs are Saturday morning beginning at 9.