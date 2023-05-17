It is quiet now. A muted lawnmower can be heard in the distance, on the far end of this sprawling 320 acre facility. Flocks of sparrows and finches fly by the front grandstands, adding amusing ‘chirp-chirps’ to the landscape. Warm breezes add an audible rustling of the spring leaves on the nearby trees in the infield. The hint of babbling water flowing over creek pebbles from a small stream bordering turns one and two is barely detectable.
The mecca of auto racing is eerily serene. But on May 28th, all of that will change.
Retired talk-show host (and co-owner of an IndyCar racing team) David Letterman says, “What you need to understand about the Indianapolis 500 is that there is something special about this place. As you stand on the starting grid, you are minutes away from watching an event that has been hosted for more than a century – and causes the hair on the back of your neck to stand up.
“Then, they fire the engines and suddenly what was an audible, palpable hum of 33 Indy cars becomes a violent shriek of thunder.
“That is the Indianapolis 500”.
One hundred and twelve years later, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (nicknamed the “Brickyard” for its original 3 million bricks still lying under the newer asphalt surface) remains host to the largest one-day sporting event in the world – upwards of 300,000 spectators will attend. 33 exotic “fighter jets on the ground” Indy cars, piloted by 33 humans in insane physical condition will attempt auto racing immortality.
That IndyCar racing is a valid, legitimate sport is unquestioned. Lack of international media coverage (and competition for viewers from NASCAR and Formula 1) delegates it to ‘niche’ status. Yet, that does not diminish IndyCar’s jaw-dropping appeal.
These ultra-talented, ultra-conditioned drivers and their remarkable, higher-than-high tech Indy cars are showcased at the “500”, as Indy is called. Although they race a season of 17 events – including Wisconsin’s Road America in Elkhart Lake in mid-June – Indy is their flagship, their “Super Bowl”.
The Indianapolis 500 is an all-out assault on your senses, yet in a unique “nothing on this planet” way. The sound of an Indy car at 230 miles an hour is not necessarily ear-splitting. On the contrary, the 11,000 rpm engine creates a high-tech, high-pitched whine with the recognizable doppler shift in pitch as a car races by you. The sound isn’t a scream and it isn’t a roar. But, having a pack of ten of these beasts fly by you on the straightaway creates a shockwave that has to be heard – and felt - to be believed.
Arguably one of the most awe-inspiring sights in sports is the field of 11 rows of 3 abreast Indy cars in tight formation turning onto the main straight for the “fastest flying start in the world”. Their shiny, sun-reflected, sponsor-colored paint schemes glisten in a blurred, kaleidoscope rush of multicolor. At these physics-defying speeds, sometimes it’s the color, rather than the car number, that you recognize.
Since IndyCar is becoming more ‘green’, the fuel used to propel their 700 hp turbocharged V6 engines is a new, renewable biofuel. The exhaust provides a visceral odor that is pungent, yet somehow fragrant. It isn’t a “bed of roses” smell. But, intoxicating, for sure – a sort of cologne for racers.
Like the fabled bratwurst of Wisconsin, Indy’s breaded pork tenderloin sandwich is a tradition of taste and smell. Devouring a pork tenderloin during a break in the on-track action is as good as it gets. Simply put, Indy and a pork tenderloin sandwich lunch break is the answer to an Indy 500 race fan’s deprived taste buds and hunger pains. Last year, 4 time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves was even seen autographing a fan’s pork sandwich!
Touch an Indy car’s front or rear tires with your fingers and the word ‘grip’ takes on a whole new meaning. Indy 500 racing tires are quite literally sticky to the touch – especially noticeable in the warm sun. With corner speeds of nearly 220 mph, an Indy car can lose grip and control – especially in hotter track conditions - with deadly results. The aerodynamic downforce produced by wings both under and on top of the car, literally sucking it to the track surface, is still not enough to keep grip from winning its battle with inertia. The car needs help, in the form of grippier tires. Still, there is a limit as to how much grip can be produced for an Indy car travelling at such ridiculously high speeds in the 90 degree corners at Indy. It is a dangerously fine line that the driver must feel and instantly adjust to, in order to survive each of the 800 turns in the race.
Does the Indianapolis 500 produce major sensory overload? Not quite; it just pushes the senses to their very limits. And, quite simply Indy is an experience that no one can imagine until they witness it in person. “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” adopted this slogan for a reason.
The sights and sounds – and smells and tastes and touches – of the Indy 500 have no equal in all of sports. Unique. Timeless. Spectacular.