menardsindy500

Eau Claire’s John Menard won the 2019 Indianapolis 500 with Simon Pagenaud.

 Submitted Photo

It is quiet now. A muted lawnmower can be heard in the distance, on the far end of this sprawling 320 acre facility. Flocks of sparrows and finches fly by the front grandstands, adding amusing ‘chirp-chirps’ to the landscape. Warm breezes add an audible rustling of the spring leaves on the nearby trees in the infield. The hint of babbling water flowing over creek pebbles from a small stream bordering turns one and two is barely detectable.

The mecca of auto racing is eerily serene. But on May 28th, all of that will change.