INDIANAPOLIS — Each year, the NTT IndyCar series adopts a marketing campaign. In 2022, the slogan is simple and says it all: "Defy Everything".
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is host for the next week to the IndyCar series, their amazing Indy cars and the other-worldly pilots. Then, the drama will culminate with the 106th Indianapolis 500. The green flag will fly, 33 cars and drivers will race for three hours at breakneck speeds — and someone will win the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing."
The cars themselves really do appear to defy laws of physics. Although the straightaway speeds are ridiculously high — over 230 mph — they can be explained with horsepower and aerodynamics. A super sleek open-wheel race car yielding a 700 horsepower engine in a lightweight 1,800-pound chassis can be explained and mostly understood.
What is more difficult to comprehend is how that same race car can turn left into a 90 degree corner and lose only 7 mph, all the while negotiating the curve with relative ease. That defies explanation. Almost.
It turns out that the modern Indy car creates more than twice its weight in downforce, from wings above and yes, under the car. That gargantuan force, along with tires so grippy you can actually feel the stickiness with your hands, creates enough traction to counter the extreme inertia of the car. The mind-numbing speed and mass of the car pushes the car straight ahead, when it is supposed to turn. That resistance to a change in its direction of travel is countered by the force from grip — and the car actually makes the turn. In fact, the car makes 800 turns over the Indianapolis 500 mile race.
The drivers defy their own laws — from dehydration to fatigue to common sense. Wielding an 1,800-pound Indy car with no power steering in a partially enclosed cockpit for 3 hours requires a fitness level most can only dream. Since IndyCar mandated an aeroscreen to protect the driver two years ago, temperatures have soared to well over 100 degrees in the cockpit. Add three or more astronaut-like lateral "G's" to the 800 turns and — well, you get the idea.
But, the drivers are only human. A mistake — even by someone else — can have deadly consequences. Three years ago, Robert Wickens nearly lost his life in a horrific crash during the Pocono 500. He recovered enough (although is mostly paralyzed below the waist) to help out his race team as a driver consultant. As Wickens quips, "I stay on the smart side of the wall now."
Although death looms, Indy cars have never been safer. One driver, affable Conor Daly, says he really doesn't think about the danger. "The cars are really safe now, and I have zero time when I am in the cockpit to think about it," he said.
It isn't ignorance or arrogance that drives them. It is a mix of intelligence, talent — and addiction. Simply put, they are addicted to speed.
It is hard to imagine 33 Indy cars and drivers on the straightaway at Indianapolis, all heading for the same corner at the same outrageous speed. It is a rush of color, sound, smell — and somehow it all works out. They all make it through the turn and onto the next one. And the next one. Grip wins. Inertia loses.
There is nothing subtle about this niche sport. It is healthy and growing again — and its fans are passionate diehards. It is loud and fast. It is incredibly technical — master's degrees in engineering are the norm within the teams — yet IndyCar can be beautiful and downright sexy. The cars are rocket ships on wheels and have more in common with fighter jets than passenger cars. The drivers are smart, fit athletes with mostly adorable personalities and adoring fans.
Just for fun, attend or watch an IndyCar race. After the Indianapolis 500, they are at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin in early June. The entire 17-race season is on national TV. Fittingly, an IndyCar event is a spectacle of speed, technology and does not disappoint.
And by the way, it defies everything.