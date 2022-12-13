INTRACITY CLASH

Memorial’s Jordyn Peed drives to the basket past North’s Novalynn Sands-Hannah on Tuesday night at the Eagles Nest at Memorial High in Eau Claire. Memorial came out on top 68-41.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

On Tuesday night, the Eau Claire North Huskies and Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes girls basketball teams faced off at Memorial High School.

The Old Abes controlled the tempo of the game from the start and cruised to a 68-41 win in front of a lively home crowd in the Eagles Nest.