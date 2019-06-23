It was a day that only a mother could love. It rained, and rained, and rained, and when it stopped raining for a few minutes, those momentary letups quickly turned into downpour again. But even five hours out in that rain didn’t frustrate former UW-Eau Claire golfer Ryan Isaacson, who clinched his second Chippewa Valley Golf Association tour win with an even par 72 at the Wild Ridge Open on Sunday.
While golfers were dropping out of the tournament to avoid the rain, Isaacson took the weather as a welcomed challenge.
“You never know when you’ll run into similar conditions. So, I was really happy to deal with it,” he said.
Unlike some of his competitors, Isaacson came prepared. He brought a few extra pairs of gloves and plenty of towels that he used to dry off his hands and clubs whenever the rain attacked.
“If you can stay connected to the golf club, everything else isn’t as big of a deal,” he said. “But if you’re not confident swinging the golf club, than you’re in trouble.”
Isaacson started a little slow. He parred the first two holes then bogeyed the third. But after three straight pars, he found his grove, birdieing seven, nine and ten.
“I went on a nice little run in the middle of my round that got me back under par,” he said.
His total of 72 tied Joel Johnson of Hugo, Minnesota, but Johnson left before the two could play in a playoff.
“It feels good to win,” Isaacson said. “I love playing in the CVGAs when they’re in the area.”
He said he usually doesn’t get to play in the rain, so the practice was welcomed as he heads into a summer full of golf.
“I don’t go out of my way to play in stuff like this,” he said with a chuckle.
Over the next few months, Isaacson will be crisscrossing the country, trying to make some money as a professional golfer. He has tournaments in Colorado, Iowa and North Dakota scheduled and he's planning more.
“This summer I’m basically just looking to make an income and not as much make status in tours,” he said. “That will follow for next year. Next year will be about getting status and climbing the ladder on the PGA tour.”
If things go to plan, Isaacson said he hopes to be in qualifying school this fall for the Web.com tour. If he doesn’t get status, he said he’s going to try qualifying school for the Canadian tour in the spring.
In the meantime, he’s just happy with the tournament win and a chance to get dry.
“I’m going to have a hot shower,” he said. “And maybe take a little nap.”