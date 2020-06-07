So far, so good for Ryan Isaacson.
The Chippewa Valley Golf Association championship tour is two tournaments into its 2020 season, and the former Division III All-American golfer for UW-Eau Claire has won them both.
The latest victory came at Sunday’s Mill Run Open in Eau Claire. Isaacson defeated defending champion Jacob Gaines in a playoff hole, sinking a par to win the top spot.
“It’s a good start to my summer,” Isaacson said. “I wasn’t really targeting all these CVGA tournaments necessarily, but I was around for the first two and they’ve gone well. It’s given me some good momentum to start the rest of my summer. Nothing but positives to come from this tournament.”
Isaacson was also the winner at the New Richmond Open in early May.
At Mill Run, Isaacson and Gaines both finished with scores of 67 after 18 holes. On the sudden-death playoff hole, Gaines’ drive ended up in the water while Isaacson’s went straight down the fairway to set up a straightforward par.
“Kind of a little bit of a sporadic finish there, and Jake helped me out a little bit by hitting one in the water,” Isaacson said. “But it’s good to finish off with a win, and a playoff win is always fun.”
Will Leaf took third with a 68, while Jay Jurecic, Jon Yamada, Brian Hills, Bennett Swavely and Matt Tolan all tied for fourth at 69.
While the season-opening tournament at New Richmond felt the effects of coronavirus restrictions, Mill Run was closer to the normal that golfers know. The clubhouse was open with limited capacity and players didn’t need to pre-pay to get into the tournament.
“I had zero concern (for Sunday),” CVGA Open Chairman Mark Barstad said. “I just felt like a golf course is a pretty safe place to be, with the open air and nobody touching each other, that sort of stuff.”
And golfers came out in good numbers, including some of the best the area has to offer. Several college golfers, including some from the Division I level, competed at Mill Run.
“Today we had as many as I can remember at Mill Run,” Barstad said. “So I was extremely happy with the turnout we had, and the field was really strong — current college players, former college players, pros, high schoolers. It was a really hefty field.”
Isaacson falls into the former college golfer category. He was a first team All-American for the Blugolds in 2018 after tying for 29th at the NCAA Division III championships.
He won by one stroke in New Richmond last month.
“I’ve been able to practice every single day, so I’ve been working really hard and it’s seemingly paying off,” Isaacson said. “Everything’s just been pretty consistent. I’ve been driving the ball well, and the putter has been really solid. That’s probably been the best club in the bag for me, which is really important. My putter won me that tournament in New Richmond and helped me out today as well.”
The CVGA championship is set to resume on June 21 at Wild Ridge in Eau Claire. Isaacson won the event last year, carding a 72.
Mill Run Open
Top 10
1, Ryan Isaacson, 67; 2, Jacob Gaines, 67; 3, Will Leaf, 68; t4, Jay Jurecic, 69; t4, Jon Yamada, 69; t4, Brian Hills, 69; t4, Bennett Swavely, 69; t4, Matt Tolan, 69; t9, Thomas Campbell, 70; t9, Ben Resnick, 70.