This is starting to become routine for Ryan Isaacson.
The Eau Claire native shows up, does his thing, and brings home a championship plaque — like clockwork.
Isaacson won a Chippewa Valley Golf Association event for the third time this season, the latest coming at the Wild Ridge Open on Sunday in Eau Claire. So far this year, nobody has been able to beat him.
Isaacson's third victory played out in familiar fashion. Two weeks ago, he won a one-hold playoff just down the hill from Wild Ridge at Mill Run. This time, he emerged victorious in a three-hole playoff against Matt Tolan, birdieing hole No. 3 to claim another win.
"This was a really fun playoff," Isaacson said. "Matt is a fantastic player and I've gotten to play a lot of golf with him, so that kind of added to it. He made me go and win it. I had to go and make a birdie, and I was happy to do so."
The playoff pitted two of the area's top golfers against each other after both carded 69s on the first 18 holes. Isaacson, a former All-American at UW-Eau Claire, is on fire to start the season and Tolan, an Eau Claire North graduate, is a Division I golfer at the University of South Dakota.
"This is like a dream matchup," CVGA Open Chairman Mark Barstad said shortly after the playoff began.
The two standout golfers were tough to separate, even after 20 holes. Both made par on the first playoff hole, although Isaacson had a birdie putt which missed inches left of the cup.
A couple of straightforward pars on hole No. 2 set the stage for the clinching hole. Both Isaacson and Tolan put their drives into tough spots on No. 3 — Isaacson in some shrubs to the right of the fairway and Tolan onto the next hole off to the left.
But both hit solid recovery shots and eventually got on the green. Tolan's putt from distance stopped a few inches short of the hole, and Isaacson mopped up a short putt for birdie to seal the win.
"I really thought I made the putt on No. 1, it kind of snapped on me, but otherwise I really felt like I was in control the whole way through that playoff," Isaacson said.
Ralph Baxley and Tim Berger tied for third with 71s. Logan Lillehaug, Jacob Gaines, Jay Jurecic and George Smith all scored a 72.
Isaacson successfully defended his title at Wild Ridge. He won there in 2019 as well.
It's unclear if his reign atop the CVGA will continue, given his busy schedule for the summer. While he'll play in any CVGA tournaments that are going on when he's in town, Isaacson is also traveling across the country to play in prestigious events.
Next up for him is a qualifier for the Colorado Open later this week. He's also going to hit the Dakota Tour for a few events this summer, along with the Wisconsin State Open, Iowa Open and Nebraska Open.
"I'm looking to play in as many tournaments as possible because I'm playing good golf," Isaacson said. "The more tournaments I can play in, the better."
The CVGA championship tour continues on July 12 with the Cadott Open. Tyler Leach, a Spring Valley native who golfs collegiately at Marquette University, is the defending champion.
Wild Ridge Open
Top 10
1, Ryan Isaacson 69; 2, Matt Tolan 69; t3, Ralph Baxley 71; t3, Tim Berger 71; t5, Logan Lillehaug 72; t5, Jacob Gaines 72; t5, Jay Jurecic 72; t5, George Smith 72; t9, Matt Fladten 73; t9, JB Johnson 73; t9, Bennett Swavely 73.