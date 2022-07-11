Menomonie, Wisconsin, on July 08, 2022, the Red Cedar Speedway presented Military Night sponsored by SSR Race Cars and the WISSOTA Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, and the RCS Hornets were all in attendance. Features were won by Mike Prochnow, Daniel Bargender, Brandon Clemens, Kennedy Swan, Hunter VanGilder, and Brandon Gleiter.
The TL Sinz Plumbing, Inc WISSOTA Late Model heats were topped by Buddy Hanestad and Sam Mars. The start of the feature saw Mike Prochnow leap from the fourth starting position to the cushion and to the lead. Prochnow never looked back as he first established a commanding lead that was closed by Sam Mars late in the going, but to no avail. Sam Mars started sixth and Jimmy Mars eighth as the two raced aggressively through the field. Jimmy tried to run down his son but was not able to catch him as they finished second and third on the night. Buddy Hanestad and Mark Hessler rounded out the top five.
Ashley and Mike Anderson each won their heats in the Southworth Chevrolet, Buick, GMC WISSOTA Modifieds but it was third starting Daniel Bargender overtaking the leader, Shane Halopka and outpacing the pack to the checkered flag in the feature. It wasn’t easy for Bargender as he had both Halopka and Ashley Anderson nipping at his heals lap after lap as they finished second and third respectively. Jake Hartung drove from eight to fourth and Mike Anderson was able to get by Danny Thomas for fifth relatively late in the event after Thomas successfully held him off for many more than just a handful of laps.
It was Cory Davis and Jesse Redetzke winning the Union Trailer Power Equipment WISSOTA Super Stock heats. However, at feature time it was Brandon Clemons blasting from fifth to first on the first circuit as be ran the cushion all the way to the checkered flag in a more than impressive run. He has been fast at Menomonie, and he scored his fist ever feature win in a dominating fashion. Redetzke ran his usual strong race one position behind in second after starting seventh on the field. He looked for a while to have something to say about the win as he peaked under the leader in the corners, but Clemons eventually moved away.
It isn’t a strange sight to the fast Ben Hillman up against the wall where he was once again as he moved from eleventh on the grid to finish third. It was Andrew Davis from eighth to fourth and Jason Quarders finishing fifth.
Shadow Kitchner, Kyle Kirberger, and Travis Anderson each won their Tim’s Automotive Machine WISSOTA Midwest Modified heats. At the start of the feature, Kirberger looked very stout as he took the lead and stretched his advantage significantly. He definitely looked to be the driver to beat as he was on his way to a well-deserved feature win. However, fate is cruel in the racing world and shortly after Kennedy Swan was finally able to wrestle second position from Mark Thomas after a multi-lap battle, Kirberger’s engine soured. As he appeared to slow somewhat, Swan was extremely quick around the speedway in her SSR Race Car chassis. She was able to close his significant lead and drove past to the point on the final circuit and on to the victory.
Kirberger finished in second after dominating the event as Brandon Jensen drove from eighth on the field to finish third. Mark Thomas and Jay Richardson rounded out the top five.
The Conrad’s Auto Salvage, Inc. WISSOTA Street Stocks saw Ty Agen win the single heat and Hunter VanGilder win the feature from the outside of the front row. VanGilder led every lap, surviving three cautions on his way to victory. Agen challenged, specifically late in the event and was on his bumper in second at the finish. Kolton Brauer finished third over Ron Hanestad and a strong finishing Dylan Baskin was fifth.
Brandon Gleiter and Preston Coombs each scored wins in the Value Implement RCS Hornet heats. Gleiter wasn’t done though as he started eighth in the feature and took the lead with five to go and never looked back. Roy Cooper raced from sixth to second and Colin Wittenberg from ninth to third. Preston Coombs ran fourth as Alanna Karis started in tenth and scored a top five finish.
The Red Cedar Speedway returns to action on July 15, 2022, with the Busch Light Showdown with Dean n' Sue's Bar and Grill and Design Built Structures sponsoring the racing action. The WISSOTA Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, and the RCS Hornets will all be in attendance.
Sunday night, July 17, 2022, the Red Cedar Speedway opens its gates again for the World of Outlaws Late Models along with unsanctioned open modifieds and WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds.
T L Sinz Plumbing, Inc WISSOTA Late Model Feature (20 Laps): ): 1. 68-Mike Prochnow[4]; 2. 28-Sam Mars[6]; 3. 28M-Jimmy Mars[8]; 4. 71JR-Buddy Hanestad[2]; 5. 13-Mark Hessler[7]; 6. 55N-Greg Nippoldt[9]; 7. 7C-Jim Carlson[3]; 8. 85-John Kaanta[10]; 9. 70-Justin Ritchie[12]; 10. 34-Jordan Langer[1]; 11. 14-Robbie Johnson[11]; 12. (DNF) 51-Chuck Olson[5]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71JR-Buddy Hanestad[5]; 2. 34-Jordan Langer[1]; 3. 68-Mike Prochnow[6]; 4. 51-Chuck Olson[2]; 5. 55N-Greg Nippoldt[4]; 6. 14-Robbie Johnson[3]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Sam Mars[2]; 2. 28M-Jimmy Mars[3]; 3. 13-Mark Hessler[4]; 4. 7C-Jim Carlson[1]; 5. 85-John Kaanta[6]; 6. 70-Justin Ritchie[5]
Southworth Chevrolet, Buick, GMC WISSOTA Modified Feature (20 Laps): 1. 10-Daniel Bargender[3]; 2. 3JR-Shane Halopka[4]; 3. 81-Ashley Anderson[7]; 4. 05-Jake Hartung[8]; 5. 57-Mike Anderson[5]; 6. 28-Sam Mars[9]; 7. T40-Danny Thomas[2]; 8. W-Cory Williams[12]; 9. 158-Nick Anvelink[6]; 10. US-Jonathan Olmscheid[1]; 11. 14-Brad Johnson[11]; 12. 31-Bill Stettner[10]; 13. (DNS) R2-Jason Richardson
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Mike Anderson[2]; 2. 3JR-Shane Halopka[3]; 3. 10-Daniel Bargender[6]; 4. 05-Jake Hartung[4]; 5. 28-Sam Mars[7]; 6. 14-Brad Johnson[5]; 7. (DNF) W-Cory Williams[1]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Ashley Anderson[3]; 2. 158-Nick Anvelink[6]; 3. T40-Danny Thomas[1]; 4. US-Jonathan Olmscheid[2]; 5. 31-Bill Stettner[5]; 6. (DNF) R2-Jason Richardson[4]
Union Trailer Power Equipment WISSOTA Super Stock Feature (18 Laps): ): 1. 71-Brandon Clemens[5]; 2. 207-Jesse Redetzke[7]; 3. 22JR-Ben Hillman[11]; 4. 20*-Andrew Davis[8]; 5. 28-Jason Quarders[3]; 6. 20-Cory Davis[6]; 7. 77-Wayne Bignell[4]; 8. (DNF) 8X-Jim Harris[9]; 9. (DNF) 2-Bart Steffen[1]; 10. (DNF) 8-Matthew Larson[10]; 11. (DNS) 18B-Dean Butler
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Cory Davis[4]; 2. 71-Brandon Clemens[3]; 3. 28-Jason Quarders[5]; 4. 77-Wayne Bignell[1]; 5. 18B-Dean Butler[6]; 6. 8X-Jim Harris[2]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 207-Jesse Redetzke[1]; 2. 20*-Andrew Davis[3]; 3. 2-Bart Steffen[2]; 4. (DNF) 8-Matthew Larson[5]; 5. (DNF) 22JR-Ben Hillman[4]
Tim’s Automotive Machine WISSOTA Midwest Modified Feature (18 Laps): 1. 18S-Kennedy Swan[4]; 2. 2-Kyle Kirberger[2]; 3. 121B-Brandon Jensen[8]; 4. T25-Mark Thomas[1]; 5. R1-Jay Richardson[5]; 6. 68-Shadow Kitchner[7]; 7. 21B-Jesse Bryan[10]; 8. 37-Travis Anderson[6]; 9. 04N-Nick Ayotte[13]; 10. 7-Travis Hallquist[3]; 11. 83-Kylie Kath[14]; 12. 119-Mike Widmann[19]; 13. 21-Reese Schlosser[12]; 14. 89-Matt Klukas[16]; 15. 87-William Moelter[11]; 16. 89L-Tyler Lamm[15]; 17. 40LS-Larry Scott[17]; 18. (DNF) 5X-David Swearingen[9]; 19. (DNF) 92-Tom Karis[18]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 68-Shadow Kitchner[2]; 2. R1-Jay Richardson[1]; 3. 7-Travis Hallquist[4]; 4. 21B-Jesse Bryan[3]; 5. 04N-Nick Ayotte[6]; 6. 89-Matt Klukas[5]; 7. 40LS-Larry Scott[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Kyle Kirberger[1]; 2. 18S-Kennedy Swan[6]; 3. 121B-Brandon Jensen[5]; 4. 87-William Moelter[3]; 5. 83-Kylie Kath[2]; 6. (DNF) 92-Tom Karis[4]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 37-Travis Anderson[1]; 2. 5X-David Swearingen[3]; 3. T25-Mark Thomas[5]; 4. 21-Reese Schlosser[4]; 5. 89L-Tyler Lamm[6]; 6. (DNF) 119-Mike Widmann[2]
Conrads Auto Salvage, Inc WISSOTA Street Stock Feature (15 Laps): 1. 84-Hunter VanGilder[2]; 2. 26-Ty Agen[3]; 3. KOL34-Kolton Brauer[4]; 4. 71H-Ron Hanestad[1]; 5. 10B-Dylan Baskin[8]; 6. (DNF) 42K-Mike Knudtson[6]; 7. (DNF) 82-Craig Oas[9]; 8. (DNF) 10-Derek Baskin[7]; 9. (DNF) 34JR-Braden Brauer[5]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Ty Agen[1]; 2. KOL34-Kolton Brauer[5]; 3. 34JR-Braden Brauer[7]; 4. 84-Hunter VanGilder[6]; 5. 71H-Ron Hanestad[2]; 6. 42K-Mike Knudtson[9]; 7. 10-Derek Baskin[8]; 8. 10B-Dylan Baskin[3]; 9. 82-Craig Oas[4]
Value Implement RCS Hornet Feature (10 Laps): A Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 20-Brandon Gleiter[8]; 2. 9JR-Roy Cooper[6]; 3. 19C-Colin Wittenberg[9]; 4. 15C-Preston Coombs[4]; 5. 31-Alanna Karis[10]; 6. 42-Vanessa Seipel[3]; 7. 35-Parker Foster[11]; 8. 3-Alexander Lessard[2]; 9. (DNF) 7M-Philip Wittenberg[1]; 10. (DNF) 14B-Jason Bauer[5]; 11. (DNF) 9SR-Scott Cooper[7]
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 20-Brandon Gleiter[2]; 2. 9SR-Scott Cooper[1]; 3. 9JR-Roy Cooper[4]; 4. 14B-Jason Bauer[3]; 5. 19C-Colin Wittenberg[5]; 6. 35-Parker Foster[6]
Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 15C-Preston Coombs[2]; 2. 7M-Philip Wittenberg[3]; 3. 3-Alexander Lessard[1]; 4. 42-Vanessa Seipel[5]; 5. 31-Alanna Karis[4]