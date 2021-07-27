Some of the most notable memories of his life undoubtedly lie ahead for Kenny Bednarek. But the past month certainly won’t be forgotten any time soon either.
How could it be?
One month ago at track and field’s most iconic venue in the United States, Bednarek finally fulfilled a lifelong dream. By crossing the finish line second in the men’s 200-meter dash at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., the Rice Lake graduate booked a spot at the Tokyo Olympics.
And in the short time since, his career and status have soared to unprecedented heights.
“A lot of things have blown up in my life over the last month, in a really good way, obviously,” Bednarek said. “All of this has been accelerating at a really fast rate.”
Accelerating, sure. But Bednarek is making sure to enjoy the ride.
“I’m happy to be able to represent my country. Not many people are able to say that,” Bednarek said. “I’m from a small town in Rice Lake, going from there to being on the biggest stage. It’s been a dream of mine to be an Olympian, so once I crossed that finish line it was a dream come true.”
Bednarek will represent Rice Lake when he races in Tokyo next week. He’ll have a group of vocal supporters behind him back home in Wisconsin. They’ve already shown as much.
“I’ve heard a lot from people back home,” said Bednarek, who now resides in Florida. “People have been saying they’re proud of me and cheering me on. A lot of people from Rice Lake and across Wisconsin have been reaching out to congratulate me.”
He’s stayed busy in the time since earning the title of Olympian at Hayward Field. After the Olympic Trials, Bednarek traveled to Hungary to compete in the Gyulai Istvan Memorial on July 6. He took second in the 200 there, finishing 0.02 seconds behind famed Canadian Andre De Grasse.
Bednarek said he was scheduled to arrive in Tokyo over the weekend and begin prepping for his big moment. When he takes the track for competition next week, it will be the latest memory of a lifetime.
“It’s been a crazy journey,” he said. “A lot of hard training, trying to stay healthy mentally and physically, a lot of traveling as well. ... I’m happy to be there, but I know there’s also a lot I’ve got to work on to be the best.”
Bednarek will be a contender for a medal in the 200 in Tokyo. He’s ranked fifth in the world in the event, and few sprinters have had a better year leading into the Olympics. He has not finished worse than second in any meet this season.
“My confidence is very, very high,” Bednarek said. “Every time I step on the track, regardless of the all competitors, I feel like I’m the best out there. I know I have the best coaching and the most supportive team, so when I step on the track, my confidence is very high.”
The men’s 200-meter is set to begin the morning of August 3 in Tokyo (August 2 in the United States, approximately 9 p.m. Central Standard Time). The semifinals take place later that day, at 6:50 a.m. CST on August 3.
The finals are August 4 at 7:55 a.m. CST.
Bednarek could also compete in the 100-meter relay. He was named to the United States’ pool for the event, but a lineup has not been released yet.